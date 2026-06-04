Defence Minister calls for indigenous technology solutions to tackle Nigeria’s security challenges

Key points

Defence Minister Christopher Musa has urged Nigerian innovators and researchers to develop homegrown technologies to address security challenges.

The ministry is prioritising investments in artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, robotics, surveillance systems and advanced manufacturing.

A new Defence Futures Lab initiative has been launched to deepen collaboration between the military and the technology ecosystem.

Main story

The Minister of Defence, Christopher Musa, has called on Nigerian innovators, startups, researchers and technology entrepreneurs to channel their expertise towards developing indigenous solutions to the country’s growing security challenges.

Musa made the call while delivering a keynote address at the Omniverse Africa 3.0 Summit in Lagos, according to a statement issued by his Special Assistant on Media, Leah Katung-Babatunde.

Speaking on the theme, “The 70/30 Rule: Why Nigeria’s Security and Innovation Agendas are the Same National Project,” the minister stressed that modern national security could no longer rely solely on conventional military hardware.

He said Nigeria must transition from being a consumer of defence technology to becoming a producer of innovative solutions capable of addressing emerging security threats.

“The future requires us to complement courage with technology, foresight, industrial capability and innovation. We must secure the nation today, but we must also build the capabilities that will secure the nation tomorrow,” Musa said.

The minister disclosed that the Ministry of Defence is currently restructuring its operational doctrine, acquisition processes and training programmes to prioritise critical technological capabilities.

These include unmanned systems and robotics, surveillance technologies, cybersecurity and resilience frameworks, secure communications systems, artificial intelligence governance, data-driven decision-making tools and advanced domestic manufacturing.

According to Musa, the initiative aligns with the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Tinubu, particularly its focus on industrialisation, innovation and economic transformation.

He added that ongoing reforms at the Defence Industries Corporation of Nigeria are designed to create an ecosystem where defence investments stimulate economic growth, generate high-tech employment opportunities, strengthen university-based research and open up new commercial markets.

As part of efforts to foster stronger collaboration between the military and the technology community, the minister inaugurated the Defence Futures Lab Pathway, a specialised side event convened by Kryterion.

The initiative is expected to provide a platform for engagement between defence stakeholders, innovators and technology developers, with a focus on building long-term capabilities rather than facilitating procurement activities.

Musa emphasised that the forum should serve as a platform for strategic thinking and innovation aimed at strengthening Nigeria’s broader defence ecosystem.

“This is an opportunity to think ahead, organise better and explore practical ways of strengthening the wider defence ecosystem,” he said.

Participants at the roundtable agreed to reconvene within three months to evaluate progress, review emerging technology concepts and align future actions with the Federal Government’s indigenous defence development strategy.

The issues

Nigeria continues to face evolving security threats, including terrorism, banditry, cybercrime and transnational organised crime. Experts have increasingly advocated for the adoption of technology-driven solutions and local innovation to strengthen national security capabilities and reduce dependence on imported defence systems.

The government’s push for indigenous defence technology development is also expected to support broader economic objectives through industrial growth, job creation and research advancement.

What’s being said

The Defence Minister believes that security and innovation must be pursued as complementary national priorities. He argues that investments in local technology development will not only strengthen Nigeria’s defence architecture but also contribute to economic diversification and technological self-reliance.

Stakeholders at the summit also highlighted the importance of stronger collaboration between government institutions, the private sector, academia and technology startups in developing sustainable security solutions.

What’s next

The Ministry of Defence is expected to continue implementing reforms focused on emerging technologies, while the newly launched Defence Futures Lab Pathway will serve as a platform for engagement with innovators and researchers.

The planned follow-up meeting in three months will assess progress made on proposed solutions and determine how they can support Nigeria’s indigenous defence and security strategy.

Bottom line

Nigeria is intensifying efforts to leverage local innovation and emerging technologies to address security challenges, with the Defence Ministry positioning indigenous technology development as a critical pillar of both national security and economic transformation.