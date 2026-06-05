Dangote refinery surpasses nameplate capacity, targets 1.4m barrels daily output

Key points

Dangote Petroleum Refinery has increased its crude processing capacity to 700,000 barrels per day, exceeding its official 650,000 bpd nameplate capacity.

The refinery plans to double output to 1.4 million bpd within the next 30 months, according to company officials.

The expansion is expected to strengthen Nigeria’s energy security, reduce fuel imports and boost refined product exports.

Main story

Dangote Petroleum Refinery & Petrochemicals has raised its crude oil processing capacity to 700,000 barrels per day (bpd), surpassing its official nameplate capacity of 650,000 bpd in a significant milestone for Nigeria’s energy sector.

The development was confirmed following a performance test conducted by the refinery’s process licensors, underscoring the facility’s growing operational efficiency and reinforcing its status as the world’s largest single-train petroleum refinery.

In a statement issued in Lagos, the company’s Head of Corporate Communications, Anthony Chiejina, said the achievement reflects the refinery’s robust engineering design and operational excellence.

Speaking on the refinery’s expansion plans, Vice President, Oil and Gas, Dangote Industries Limited, Devakumar Edwin, disclosed that the company aims to increase processing capacity to 1.4 million bpd within the next 30 months.

According to Edwin, the expansion is part of a broader strategy to position the refinery among the world’s largest refining complexes while strengthening Nigeria’s energy independence.

He noted that increased production would further reduce the country’s dependence on imported petroleum products, enhance energy security and reinforce Nigeria’s role as a major exporter of refined petroleum products.

“The long-term vision is not only to satisfy domestic demand but also to establish the refinery as a leading refining hub for Africa and the global market,” Edwin said.

Owned by Nigerian businessman Aliko Dangote, the refinery commenced fuel production in 2024 and has steadily increased output of premium motor spirit (petrol), diesel, aviation fuel and other refined products.

The facility currently supplies both domestic and international markets, exporting petroleum products to several African countries as well as destinations across Europe, including United Kingdom, France, Spain, Italy and Netherlands.

The refinery has also exported gasoline to the United States and supplied jet fuel to Saudi Arabia, reflecting its expanding footprint in global energy markets.

Edwin said the refinery has become a stabilising force in the energy sector, particularly amid global supply disruptions caused by geopolitical tensions in the Middle East, with several African countries increasingly relying on its products to bolster energy security.

In April, the refinery was recognised by S&P Global Commodities as the world’s largest exporter of jet fuel, highlighting its growing influence in international petroleum trade.

Industry analysts say the refinery has contributed significantly to improving fuel availability in Nigeria by reducing reliance on imported products and easing pressure on the country’s foreign exchange reserves.

The increase in production capacity has also attracted greater interest from international crude suppliers and commodity traders, with the refinery sourcing feedstock from both domestic and foreign producers.

The issues

Nigeria has long struggled with inadequate domestic refining capacity, forcing the country to rely heavily on imported petroleum products despite being one of Africa’s leading crude oil producers. Expanding local refining capacity is viewed as critical to achieving energy security, reducing import costs and creating value from the nation’s crude resources.

What’s being said

Dangote Industries says the refinery’s performance demonstrates its operational strength and supports the company’s ambition to become a major global refining player. Industry stakeholders believe the expansion could significantly reshape petroleum product supply chains across Africa and beyond.

What’s next

The refinery is expected to continue scaling up operations as it pursues its target of reaching 1.4 million bpd within the next 30 months. Increased production is likely to boost exports, strengthen domestic fuel supply and attract additional investment into Nigeria’s downstream petroleum sector.

Bottom line

By exceeding its designed processing capacity and unveiling plans for further expansion, Dangote Refinery is consolidating its position as a strategic asset for Nigeria’s economy and an increasingly influential player in global energy markets.