NNEW appoints Morounfayo Williams as Governing Council Chairperson

The Nigerian Network of Entrepreneurs for Empowerment (NNEW) has appointed Mrs. Morounfayo Oluwatoyin Williams as the Chairperson of its Governing Council, bringing on board a seasoned entrepreneur, business development expert, and organisational development consultant with over 25 years of experience in enterprise development and leadership.

Williams’ appointment is expected to strengthen the organisation’s drive towards advancing entrepreneurship, women’s economic empowerment, business growth and innovation across Nigeria.

A highly respected figure in the entrepreneurship ecosystem, Williams currently serves as Executive Director of Rely Supply Limited, a health and safety company, and Managing Consultant of Simply Exponential Consult Limited, owners of Exponential Hub, a personal and organisational development firm.

She is an International Labour Organization (ILO)-certified Start and Improve Your Business (SIYB) Master Trainer and has earned recognition as a Women’s Economic Empowerment and Access to Finance Facilitator. She is also a German Dual Vocational Training (DVT) Certified Trainer and Fellow of the International Management Consultants Board (FIMCB®).

Over the course of her career, Williams has trained, mentored and coached numerous small and medium-scale enterprises (SMEs), start-ups, women entrepreneurs and young innovators, helping them build sustainable businesses and improve their access to growth opportunities.

Her contributions to entrepreneurship development have extended beyond Nigeria through collaborations with leading international organisations, including AfriLabs, the African Union and the World Bank, where she has supported initiatives aimed at strengthening enterprise ecosystems and economic inclusion.

Williams also brings extensive leadership experience to her new role. She previously served as Vice President of NNEW and currently holds several strategic positions, including Chairperson of the Lagos Working Committee of the Association of Nigerian Women Business Networks, Director of Partnerships at Innovation Support Network Hubs Nigeria, and Council Member of the Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

Industry stakeholders have described her appointment as a significant boost for NNEW, citing her track record in organisational development, business advisory services and advocacy for women’s participation in economic development.

As Chairperson of the Governing Council, Williams is expected to provide strategic leadership and direction for the organisation while driving initiatives that support entrepreneurship, innovation and sustainable economic growth.

Her appointment underscores NNEW’s commitment to strengthening its leadership structure and advancing its mission of empowering entrepreneurs and promoting inclusive economic development across Nigeria.