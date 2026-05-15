Energy experts endorse NNPCL’s refinery partnership with Chinese firms

Key points

Energy experts have backed the NNPCL’s Memorandum of Understanding with two Chinese firms—Sanjiang Chemical Company and Xingcheng Industrial Park Management—to operate the Port Harcourt and Warri refineries.

The partnership aims to strengthen energy security, improve refining capacity, and support export-driven industrial growth through technical and financial equity.

Experts suggest the ownership structure could follow the Nigeria LNG Ltd. model, with the government retaining 49 per cent equity and partners holding majority operational stakes.

The agreement was signed in Jiaxing City, China, by NNPCL Group Chief Executive Bashir Ojulari.

The deal covers the completion and operation of the refineries and the potential development of a massive energy and manufacturing cluster.

Main Story

Energy experts have endorsed NNPCL’s refinery partnership with two Chinese firms, describing it as a strategic move for Nigeria’s energy future.

They said the agreement could strengthen energy security, improve refining capacity and support export-driven industrial growth. The experts spoke in separate interviews with the News Agency of Nigeria on Thursday in Lagos.

Prof. Ken Ife, President of the Institute of Professional Economist and Policy Management, described the arrangement as commercially promising, noting that the Chinese companies brought complementary technical, financial, and operational strengths.

The Memorandum of Understanding, signed in Jiaxing City, China, involves Sanjiang Chemical Company and Xingcheng Industrial Park Management Company.

The deal specifically covers the completion and operation of the Port Harcourt and Warri refineries. Dr Joseph Nwakwue of Zera Advisory and Consulting noted that the successful revival of these refineries would positively affect the wider economy by creating employment and stabilizing domestic petroleum supply chains.

Experts emphasized that the involvement of private equity would reduce dependence on public funds, as investors take on operational risks in exchange for rewards.

The Issues

Restoring public confidence is a major hurdle, as previous refinery mismanagement and investment failures have left many Nigerians skeptical of fresh reforms.

The transition from state-led management to a technical equity partnership requires a robust governance framework to ensure transparency and enforceable operational oversight.

The project must successfully secure long-term financing from Chinese EXIM banks to ensure the completion of the refineries without further straining the national budget.

What’s Being Said

“Beyond NNPC’s previous investment failures, Sanjiang has proven expertise in vertically integrated petrochemical production,” said Prof. Ken Ife.

“Its relationship with Xingcheng supports horizontal integration and the building of massive industrial ecosystems,” Ife added.

“Management must understand what failed before attempting another operational model,” stated Dr Joseph Nwakwue.

“That opportunity exists only with transparency, governance and enforceable operational oversight,” noted Dr Ayodele Oni regarding the revival of national assets.

“Investors should take the risks and share the rewards when operations improve,” Oni emphasized.

What’s Next

NNPCL and its Chinese partners are expected to move into the finalization of the equity structure and the procurement of long-term financing from international lenders.

Operational teams from Sanjiang Chemical Company will likely begin technical assessments at the Port Harcourt and Warri refinery sites to determine completion timelines.

Stakeholders will monitor the implementation to see if the proposed “energy park” concept successfully creates a manufacturing cluster around the refining assets.

Bottom Line

The NNPCL is shifting toward a private-sector-led operational model for its refineries, banking on Chinese technical expertise and the NLNG-style governance structure to finally end Nigeria’s reliance on imported petroleum products.