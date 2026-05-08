SPE Council Chairman calls for indigenous technology shift at Houston conference

Keypoints

Francis Nwaochei, Chairman of the Society of Petroleum Engineers (SPE) Nigeria Council, urged African nations to transition from technology consumers to creators.

Speaking at the 2026 Offshore Technology Conference (OTC) in Houston, he noted a global shift from “energy transition” to a more pragmatic “energy mix.”

Nwaochei cited Guyana’s model of using oil revenue to transform infrastructure and real estate as a strategic lesson for Nigeria.

Local Nigerian firms are currently boosting production by reopening dormant wells and maximizing assets following recent divestments by international oil companies.

The SPE is collaborating with the National Universities Commission (NUC) to modernize academic curricula and support local innovators.

Main Story

At the 2026 Offshore Technology Conference (OTC) in Houston, Texas, the Chairman of the Society of Petroleum Engineers (SPE) Nigeria Council, Mr. Francis Nwaochei, called on African countries to capitalize on the evolving global energy landscape.

Nwaochei emphasized that the conversation among global energy leaders has moved beyond a singular focus on “transition” to a “balanced energy mix” that respects regional economic realities. He argued that Africa’s relative stability makes it a prime destination for investment compared to more volatile oil-producing regions.

Nwaochei highlighted the success of local Nigerian energy firms, which have stepped up to increase crude production through digital technology and operational efficiency.

However, he cautioned that long-term industrial power depends on indigenous technological strength rather than importing foreign equipment.

To bridge this gap, the SPE is identifying local inventors, such as a Nigerian creator of a remotely operated underwater vehicle (ROV) and working with the National Universities Commission to ensure university curricula produce industry-ready creators and patent holders.

The Issues

Nigeria continues to face a significant technology gap, relying heavily on foreign-made infrastructure and expertise for deepwater operations.

While the “energy mix” narrative allows for continued oil and gas use, it requires Nigeria to balance production with flaring reduction and methane management to stay globally competitive.

Strengthening the link between petroleum revenue and broader economic sectors remains a challenge, as historical revenues have often failed to transform non-oil infrastructure effectively.

What’s Being Said

“Nigeria must move beyond simply importing equipment and begin developing its own technologies. We are trying to ensure that Nigerians become creators of technology, not just consumers,” said Francis Nwaochei, SPE Nigeria Council Chairman.

“Guyana is looking at the entire value chain… that is something Nigeria can learn from,” Nwaochei noted regarding the use of oil wealth for wider economic expansion.

“There is a huge opportunity for Africa at this moment because global attention is gradually shifting towards the continent,” the Chairman emphasized during the Houston conference.

What’s Next

The SPE Nigeria Council will continue its engagement with the National Universities Commission to implement updated energy-related academic programs.

Indigenous firms are expected to intensify the reopening of dormant wells to move Nigeria toward its three-million-barrels-per-day production target.

Further collaborations between host communities and operators will be prioritized to maintain the stability needed to attract foreign capital.

Bottom Line The SPE has issued a call for a “technological renaissance” in Nigeria’s energy sector, moving away from simple resource extraction toward a model where local innovation drives the entire economic value chain.