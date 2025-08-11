ADC, Peter Obi, Jonathan Cannot Challenge Tinubu in 2027, Says PDP Aide

Abubakar Yusuf Dingyadi, former media aide to the Acting Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Senator Iliya Damagum, has dismissed the chances of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), former presidential candidate Peter Obi, and ex-President Goodluck Jonathan in challenging President Bola Tinubu in the 2027 presidential election.

Speaking to reporters, Dingyadi stated that Tinubu remains the strongest contender for the presidency, noting that many politicians have long supported him and will continue to do so.

He remarked, “Those leaving their parties now are the same ones who never fought for or built their former parties. If they believe they can unite to defeat Tinubu, they are mistaken.”

Dingyadi questioned the unity and commitment of opposition figures, adding, “If Jonathan, Obi, or anyone else believes they can win over the North by promising security, they are wrong. They were divided in 2023 and remain so today.”

He accused some opposition politicians, particularly within the ADC, of prioritizing personal ambition over genuine political progress, suggesting many might defect if they do not secure the party’s endorsement.

“These politicians frequently hold press conferences and media events to criticize Tinubu, but when given leadership opportunities, they failed to deliver tangible results for the people,” he said.

Addressing claims of representation for the North, Dingyadi said, “No Northerner loves the region more than its own people. This is not about ethnicity; that era is over. Anyone aspiring to rule Nigeria must demonstrate what they have done for the North and how they intend to ensure its survival.”