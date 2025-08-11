African Democratic Congress Membership Surges Past 800,000 In Rivers State

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) is rapidly growing its presence in Rivers State, with over 800,000 registered members, party spokesperson Luckyman Egila announced during a press briefing in Port Harcourt on Friday.

Describing the ADC as a rising political force, Egila highlighted recent high-profile defections to the party, including former governors Rotimi Amaechi and Celestine Omehia, and ex-PDP national chairman Prince Uche Secondus. Senators Lee Maeba and Andrew Uchendu, who serves as ADC’s Vice Chairman for the South-South region, have also officially joined the party.

"These leaders have formally registered and received their membership cards, becoming full members of the ADC," Egila said.

Other prominent figures include former Deputy Speaker Chief Austin Okpara and ex-Minister of Transport Dr. Abiye Sekibo.

Egila expressed confidence that more politicians from other parties would join the ADC soon, noting the party’s strong grassroots structures across Rivers State’s local governments and communities.

“Our membership has steadily grown and now exceeds 800,000, with numbers still rising,” he stated.

He also reassured the public that the party remains united despite rumours of internal strife. “The ADC stands strong and does not tolerate actions that could harm its integrity,” Egila affirmed.

These developments underscore the ADC’s rising influence in Rivers State politics, positioning it as a key contender in forthcoming elections.