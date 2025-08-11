Iran’s Larijani Visits Iraq And Lebanon Amid Hezbollah Tensions

Ali Larijani, newly appointed head of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council, is set to visit Iraq and Lebanon this week as regional tensions rise over plans to disarm Hezbollah, Iran’s key ally in Lebanon.

According to state media, Larijani will first travel to Iraq on Monday to sign a bilateral security agreement before proceeding to Lebanon for high-level meetings with government officials and influential figures. This marks Larijani’s first foreign trip since assuming office last week.

The visit comes against the backdrop of a Lebanese government initiative to disarm Hezbollah, a move strongly opposed by Tehran. Iranian officials have condemned the disarmament plan, accusing it of succumbing to pressure from the United States and Israel. Beirut, however, views Tehran’s response as unacceptable interference in its internal affairs.

Larijani emphasized the importance of Lebanon’s national unity and independence, stating that Iran remains committed to supporting Lebanon in all circumstances. A senior advisor to Iran’s supreme leader, Ali Akbar Velayati, recently described the disarmament effort as aligned with U.S. and Israeli interests.

This diplomatic activity follows a conflict last year between Israel and Hezbollah, which weakened the group politically and militarily. The disarmament push is also fueled by fears that ongoing Hezbollah armament could escalate Israeli military actions.

Larijani’s appointment comes shortly after a 12-day conflict initiated by Israel with strikes targeting Iranian military and nuclear sites, highlighting the continued volatility in the region and Iran’s strategic focus on security and defense.