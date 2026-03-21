ACCI president urges sustainable policy support for businesses

KEY POINTS

The President of the Abuja Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ACCI) , Chief Emeka Obegolu, has called for enhanced government policies to improve the ease of doing business.

, Chief Emeka Obegolu, has called for enhanced government policies to improve the ease of doing business. In his Eid-el-Fitr message released on Friday, Obegolu emphasized that a stable economic climate is essential for enterprises to contribute to national growth.

message released on Friday, Obegolu emphasized that a stable economic climate is essential for enterprises to contribute to national growth. The Chamber highlighted the need for improved access to finance and stronger infrastructure development to support the resilient entrepreneurial spirit of the FCT business community.

and stronger to support the resilient entrepreneurial spirit of the FCT business community. Obegolu urged businesses to remain innovative and ethical, noting that collective efforts are key to overcoming current economic challenges.

MAIN STORY

The Abuja Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ACCI) has advocated for sustainable government support and enhanced policies to improve the ease of doing business as a prerequisite for economic stability. The President of the ACCI, Chief Emeka Obegolu, made the call in his Eid-el-Fitr message issued by the chamber’s Media and Strategy Officer, Mrs. Olayemi John-Mensah, on Friday in Abuja.

Obegolu congratulated the Muslim faithful on the successful completion of Ramadan, noting that the values of patience, integrity, and perseverance are vital for building thriving businesses.

Obegolu, who serves as a leader of the Organised Private Sector in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), commended the resilience and commitment of the business community despite prevailing economic hurdles. He urged the government to move beyond temporary interventions and instead sustain a more conducive environment for operations.

According to the ACCI President, the success of the nation’s transformative agenda depends heavily on policies that simplify business processes and provide a stable framework for long-term investment.

The Chamber President specifically identified access to finance and infrastructure development as the two most critical areas requiring urgent government attention. He noted that while businesses must remain innovative and optimistic, their contributions to job creation and national development are often limited by structural constraints.

Obegolu encouraged members of the business community to foster unity and collaboration, stressing that ethical practices are fundamental to strengthening the private sector and unlocking new economic opportunities.

THE ISSUES

The primary concern raised by the ACCI is the sustainability of business support. While the government has introduced various reform measures, the Chamber argues that these must be backed by “stronger infrastructure” to be effective. Furthermore, the emphasis on ethical business practices suggests a push from within the private sector to improve corporate governance, which is often a requirement for attracting the “access to finance” that Obegolu cited as a major necessity for FCT enterprises.

WHAT’S BEING SAID

“The values of patience, integrity and perseverance demonstrated during Ramadan are vital for building sustainable and thriving businesses,” stated Chief Emeka Obegolu .

. “A stable economic climate is essential for enterprises to thrive and contribute meaningfully to national growth,” the ACCI President added.

added. “With the right support and shared vision, Nigeria could build a vibrant and resilient economy,” Obegolu noted in his Sallah message.

WHAT’S NEXT

The ACCI is expected to present a formal position paper to the FCT Ministry and the Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment regarding specific “ease of doing business” bottlenecks in Abuja.

Following the call for improved access to finance, the Chamber may host upcoming workshops to bridge the gap between small businesses and developmental finance institutions.

Business leaders in the FCT will be closely watching for the completion of key road and power projects in industrial layouts like Idu to validate the government’s commitment to “stronger infrastructure.”

BOTTOM LINE

The Bottom Line is that the ACCI is calling for a “Sallah gift” of better business policies. By linking the spiritual discipline of Ramadan to the resilience of the FCT business community, Chief Obegolu is reminding the government that even the most determined entrepreneurs cannot thrive without a stable economic climate and accessible capital.