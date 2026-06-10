Seplat energy announces CEO succession, chairman transition

By Boluwatife Oshadiya | June 10, 2026

Key Points

• Seplat Energy appoints Effiong Okon as CEO effective August 1, 2026

• Roger Brown retires after 13 years with the company, including six years as CEO

• Tony Elumelu to assume Chairman role from January 1, 2027

Main Story

Seplat Energy Plc has announced a major leadership transition that will see Engr. Effiong Okon become Chief Executive Officer from August 1, 2026, while businessman Tony O. Elumelu will assume the position of Chairman from January 1, 2027.

The company disclosed that current CEO Roger Brown will retire on July 31, 2026, ending a 13-year tenure with Seplat Energy and six years as chief executive. Brown oversaw several transformative transactions during his leadership, including the acquisition of Eland Oil and Gas in 2019 and the landmark acquisition of Mobil Producing Nigeria Unlimited (MPNU) in 2024.

Okon, who brings more than 35 years of experience in the energy industry, currently serves as Managing Director of ANOH Gas Processing Company. He previously held key positions within Seplat Energy, including Operations Director and New Energy Director. He led the ANOH Gas Processing Project to first gas production in January 2026, a milestone regarded as significant for Nigeria’s domestic gas market.

The company also announced that Chairman Senator Udoma Udo Udoma will retire on December 31, 2026. Udoma has served as Independent Chairman since April 2024 and supervised the integration of MPNU into Seplat’s operations as well as the development of the company’s 2030 strategic roadmap.

The leadership changes come as Seplat Energy continues expanding its position as Nigeria’s leading indigenous energy producer, with growing investments in natural gas infrastructure and energy transition initiatives.

What’s Being Said

“It has been a privilege to serve Seplat Energy since 2013 and to lead the Company as CEO since 2020. I am proud of what we have built together and confident that Seplat is well-positioned for continued growth and long-term value creation,” said Roger Brown, Chief Executive Officer of Seplat Energy.

“I am honoured by this appointment and look forward to leading Seplat Energy through its next phase of growth, with immediate focus on delivering the 2030 Roadmap and maximising the value in our portfolio,” said Engr. Effiong Okon, incoming Chief Executive Officer.

What’s Next

• Roger Brown will step down as CEO and Board Director on July 31, 2026

• Effiong Okon will formally assume the role of CEO on August 1, 2026

• Tony Elumelu will become Chairman of the Board on January 1, 2027, following the retirement of Senator Udoma Udo Udoma

The Bottom Line: Seplat Energy’s carefully planned succession strategy reflects a focus on continuity as the company enters a new growth phase. The appointment of long-serving executives with deep operational experience suggests the company is prioritising execution of its 2030 expansion strategy while maintaining investor confidence.