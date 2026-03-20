FG moves to resolve gas supply challenges, promises improved power — Adelabu

KEY POINTS

The Minister of Power, Mr. Adebayo Adelabu, says the Federal Government has taken “decisive steps” to address persistent gas supply shortages affecting electricity generation.

In an Eid-el-Fitr message released on Thursday, the Minister expressed optimism that gradual improvements in power supply are already being recorded.

Adelabu noted that reforms initiated by President Bola Tinubu are beginning to take root, with full benefits expected for homes and industries soon.

The Minister linked the power sector’s progress to the President’s recent diplomatic engagements in the United Kingdom, citing potential gains in investment and economic cooperation.

MAIN STORY

The Minister of Power, Mr. Adebayo Adelabu, was reported to have announced on Thursday that the Federal Government has implemented concrete measures to resolve the gas supply challenges hindering national electricity generation.

In an Eid-el-Fitr message issued by his Special Adviser on Strategic Communication and Media Relations, Mr. Bolaji Tunji, Adelabu stated that these interventions are aimed at ensuring more reliable and sustainable power for homes, businesses, and industries. He expressed confidence that the reforms under the Renewed Hope agenda are yielding results.

Adelabu was quoted to have said that the administration is actively repositioning Nigeria to attract global investment. He specifically referenced President Bola Tinubu’s recent engagements in the United Kingdom, noting that these diplomatic milestones underscore a new direction for the nation and promise significant gains in bilateral relations.

The Minister urged Nigerians to maintain public trust and cooperation, describing these as critical elements for the success of the ongoing power sector reform agenda.

Furthermore, the Minister encouraged Nigerians to carry the spirit of sacrifice from the 30 days of Ramadan into a sustained commitment to national development. He emphasized that collective discipline and selflessness are vital to unlocking the nation’s potential.

According to Adelabu, the challenges currently facing the power sector are the “building blocks of a more prosperous tomorrow,” requiring unity and shared responsibility from all stakeholders to consolidate the gains of the transformative agenda.

THE ISSUES

The primary bottleneck in Nigeria’s power value chain remains the shortage of gas-to-power, which often leads to low generation levels despite having the installed capacity to produce more. By addressing the “persistent gas supply challenges,” the government is attempting to stabilize the primary fuel source for the majority of the country’s thermal power plants. Additionally, the Minister’s emphasis on “sustained public trust” suggests that the success of these reforms also depends on resolving issues related to liquidity and infrastructure security.

WHAT’S BEING SAID

“Concrete measures are being implemented to ensure more reliable and sustainable electricity for homes, businesses, and industries,” stated Mr. Adebayo Adelabu .

. “The reforms initiated by President Bola Tinubu are beginning to take root, and Nigerians will soon witness the full benefits,” the Minister added.

added. “The past 30 days have been devoted to spiritual renewal… we must now extend that same spirit of sacrifice to our nation,” Adelabu urged in his message.

WHAT’S NEXT

Nigerians will be looking for a measurable increase in daily megawatt (MW) output as the “decisive steps” on gas supply take effect.

Following the President’s UK visit, the Ministry of Power is expected to provide updates on specific bilateral agreements targeting grid modernization and renewable energy.

The Minister called for a transition from spiritual renewal to national dedication, suggesting that the government expects increased civic participation in safeguarding power infrastructure.

BOTTOM LINE

The Bottom Line is that Minister Adelabu is betting on “gas stability” to fix the lights. By framing the current power struggles as temporary “building blocks,” the Minister is asking for patience while the government attempts to align gas producers and power generating companies (GenCos) under a more sustainable financial and operational model.