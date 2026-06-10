Nigerian Bond yields rise as Investors exit debt market

By Boluwatife Oshadiya | June 10, 2026

Key Points

Average Nigerian government bond yield rose by 25 basis points to 16.59%

Investors sold off debt securities amid expectations of higher inflation and interest rates

Analysts expect increased government borrowing to finance the 2026 budget deficit

Main Story

Yields on Nigerian government bonds climbed sharply on Monday as investors sold off debt securities in the secondary market amid concerns over inflation, interest rates and increased government borrowing.

Market data showed the average sovereign bond yield rose by 25 basis points to 16.59%, reflecting weaker investor appetite for fixed-income assets and expectations of further repricing ahead of upcoming debt auctions.

The sell-off was recorded across the yield curve, with average yields at the short end rising by 22 basis points, the mid-segment increasing by 13 basis points and long-dated securities gaining 49 basis points.

Among the most affected instruments were the June 2038 bond, which rose by 116 basis points, the January 2042 bond, which gained 87 basis points, and the April 2029 paper, which climbed by 61 basis points.

Analysts attributed the development to growing expectations that the Federal Government may accelerate domestic borrowing in the coming months to finance the first-half budget deficit. Market participants also cited concerns that rising inflationary pressures could influence future monetary policy decisions.

The development follows a mixed performance in the fixed-income market last week, when strong investor demand for Treasury Bills and Open Market Operations (OMO) bills contrasted with weaker sentiment in the bond market.

The Issues

The bond market is increasingly reflecting investor concerns about Nigeria’s fiscal position and inflation outlook. While Treasury bills and OMO instruments continue to attract demand due to their shorter duration and lower risk exposure, longer-dated bonds remain vulnerable to interest-rate expectations.

The anticipated increase in government borrowing could also place upward pressure on yields if supply outpaces demand. For investors, higher yields may present attractive opportunities, but they also signal growing concerns about macroeconomic conditions and debt sustainability.

What’s Being Said

“Investors are repositioning ahead of the monthly bond auction as inflation and interest-rate expectations continue to shape market sentiment,” fixed-income analysts at several Lagos-based investment firms noted.

Market analysts also stated that anticipated increases in government borrowing could lead to further repricing across the bond market in the coming months.

What’s Next

The Debt Management Office is expected to conduct its next bond auction later this month.

Investors will monitor inflation data and any monetary policy signals from the Central Bank of Nigeria.

Market participants are also watching for indications of increased government borrowing requirements during the second half of 2026.

Bottom Line

The Bottom Line: Rising bond yields suggest investors are demanding higher returns to compensate for inflation and fiscal risks. The direction of borrowing costs in the coming months will largely depend on inflation trends, government financing needs and monetary policy decisions.