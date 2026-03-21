Ireland opens largest African embassy in Abuja, eyes technology and agri-food deals

KEY POINTS

Ireland’s Minister for Public Expenditure and Digitalisation, Mr. Jack Chambers, visited the Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) to deepen bilateral trade.

The visit featured the opening of Ireland’s new embassy in Abuja, described as the country’s largest capital investment on the African continent.

Key sectors identified for collaboration include technology, infrastructure, healthcare, and agri-food, leveraging Ireland’s position as a global hub in these industries.

Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu highlighted the state’s digital transformation and transport projects, such as the Blue Line rail, as areas for strategic partnership.

MAIN STORY

Nigeria and Ireland on Friday stated their commitment to strengthening bilateral trade and investment relations, with both sides identifying technology and infrastructure as primary engines for growth. Speaking during a visit to the Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI), Ireland’s Minister for Public Expenditure, Infrastructure, Public Service Reform and Digitalisation, Mr. Jack Chambers, revealed that his visit was designed to foster dialogue on public-sector reform and investment.

Chambers noted that Nigeria’s large market presents significant opportunities for Irish businesses seeking a foothold in West Africa.

A major highlight of the diplomatic engagement was the announcement of Ireland’s new embassy building in Abuja. Chambers described the facility as Ireland’s largest capital investment in Africa, signaling a long-term commitment to Nigeria and the wider region.

He emphasized that Ireland, though a small nation, offers Nigeria a gateway to the European Union market of over 450 million consumers. The Minister identified “two-way” partnerships in agri-food and finance as a foundation for a mutually beneficial economic relationship.

Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, represented by the Secretary to the State Government, Mrs. ‘Bimbola Salu-Hundeyin, welcomed the delegation, noting that Lagos is currently modernizing governance through a robust digital transformation agenda. He cited landmark projects like the Lagos Rail Mass Transit and the expansion of waterways as evidence of the state’s readiness for infrastructure partnerships. LCCI President Mr. Leye Kupoluyi added that the visit follows a broader trend of European interest in Nigeria, referencing the recent £746 million deal to redevelop Lagos ports as a sign of the country’s growing investment appeal.

THE ISSUES

The primary focus of this engagement is the exchange of expertise in public sector reform and digitalisation. While Nigeria possesses the market scale, Ireland offers a “strong track record” in institutional reforms and technology facilitation. The challenge for both nations will be translating these diplomatic discussions into structured partnerships that address Nigeria’s infrastructure deficit while providing Irish firms with the regulatory certainty needed to commit capital.

WHAT’S BEING SAID

“The partnerships we seek are two-way and mutually beneficial, based on shared expertise and long-term commitment,” stated Mr. Jack Chambers .

. “Lagos is a city of opportunity, collaboration, and shared progress… we believe there is much we can learn from each other,” noted Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu .

. “This engagement marks the beginning of a deeper, more structured partnership between our two economies,” added LCCI President Leye Kupoluyi.

WHAT’S NEXT

The new Abuja embassy is expected to streamline business visa processing and facilitate direct “government-to-government” dialogues on digital economy policies.

Irish firms in the fintech and agri-tech sectors are expected to begin exploratory tours of the Lagos tech ecosystem later this year.

later this year. Following the LCCI roundtable, Irish infrastructure consultants may participate in upcoming tenders for Lagos State’s road and healthcare expansion projects.

BOTTOM LINE

The Bottom Line is that Ireland is making Nigeria its primary “anchor” in Africa. By putting its largest continental capital investment into a new Abuja embassy and targeting the Lagos tech hub, Ireland is moving beyond traditional aid to a strategy of high-tech economic exchange and infrastructure partnership.