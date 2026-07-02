NPA, ANLCA Partner to Ease Apapa, Tin Can port congestion

Key Points

Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) and Association of Nigerian Licensed Customs Agents (ANLCA) have agreed to deepen collaboration to improve port operations.

The partnership aims to address persistent congestion on the Apapa and Tin Can Island port access roads.

Both parties discussed strengthening the Electronic Call-Up System (Ètò) to improve truck movement and cargo evacuation.

ANLCA called for greater involvement in the management of the call-up system to curb racketeering and artificial delays.

The NPA reaffirmed its commitment to port modernisation and infrastructure upgrades to sustain operational improvements.

Main Story

The Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) and the Association of Nigerian Licensed Customs Agents (ANLCA) have agreed to strengthen collaboration aimed at improving ease of doing business, reducing persistent traffic congestion along the Apapa and Tin Can Island port corridors, and accelerating cargo evacuation.

The agreement was reached during a strategic meeting at the NPA headquarters in Marina, Lagos, between the Managing Director of the NPA, Abubakar Dantsoho, and the national leadership of ANLCA, led by its National President, Emenike Nwokeoji.

Speaking during the engagement, Dantsoho commended the management teams of Apapa and Tin Can Island ports for their commitment to improving operational efficiency, noting that their recent recognition among the world’s 20 most improved container ports by the World Bank reflected deliberate reforms undertaken by the authority.

He said the achievement aligned with President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda and was further reinforced by Nigeria’s growing profile in global maritime governance, following the country’s emergence as President of the Port Management Association of West and Central Africa (PMAWCA) and Vice President for Africa at the International Association of Ports and Harbors (IAPH).

According to Dantsoho, the improved global ranking was the result of strategic reforms, process optimisation and sustained efforts to enhance port performance.

A major focus of the meeting was the Electronic Call-Up System, popularly known as Ètò, which regulates truck movements into and out of the Apapa and Tin Can port complexes.

While acknowledging that the digital platform had substantially improved traffic management since its introduction, Dantsoho said increasing trade volumes now require a stronger operational framework capable of permanently addressing congestion along the port access roads.

He stressed that continued port modernisation remained critical to sustaining Lagos’ position as a leading maritime hub in West Africa, noting that ageing infrastructure would require comprehensive upgrades, deployment of modern cargo-handling equipment and investments to improve efficiency and boost government revenue.

On his part, Nwokeoji congratulated the NPA on the ports’ improved global ranking and reaffirmed ANLCA’s commitment to policies that promote trade facilitation and operational efficiency.

He urged the authority to involve the association more directly in the management and oversight of the Electronic Call-Up System, arguing that the participation of licensed customs brokers would introduce greater transparency, strengthen accountability and help eliminate racketeering and artificial delays experienced by truck operators.

The ANLCA president also formally invited the NPA Managing Director to the association’s 72nd anniversary celebration scheduled for later this year.

In addition, the association pledged to collaborate with the NPA, the Nigeria Police Force and other stakeholders through a coordinated task force that will monitor truck movements and respond promptly to disruptions along the Apapa and Tin Can port corridors.

The Issues

Despite notable improvements in port operations since the introduction of the Ètò Electronic Call-Up System, traffic congestion remains a recurring challenge along the Apapa and Tin Can access roads, contributing to delays, higher logistics costs and reduced efficiency within Nigeria’s maritime supply chain.

Stakeholders have consistently called for stronger enforcement, improved stakeholder coordination and sustained investment in road infrastructure and port modernisation to consolidate recent operational gains.

What’s Being Said

Abubakar Dantsoho

“This global recognition is not accidental; it is the direct result of our strategic and intentional mapping of port processes and our relentless pursuit of excellence.”

Emenike Nwokeoji

ANLCA seeks greater involvement in the management of the Electronic Call-Up System to provide effective checks and balances capable of eliminating racketeering and artificial delays along the port corridors.

What’s Next

The NPA and ANLCA are expected to deepen collaboration on measures aimed at improving truck traffic management, enhancing cargo evacuation and strengthening oversight of the Electronic Call-Up System.

The proposed collaboration with the Nigeria Police Force and other stakeholders is also expected to improve monitoring and ensure quicker responses to disruptions affecting the movement of trucks and cargo around the Lagos ports.

Bottom Line

The renewed partnership between the NPA and ANLCA underscores a shared commitment to tackling one of Nigeria’s most persistent maritime challenges. By strengthening the Electronic Call-Up System, improving stakeholder collaboration and advancing port modernisation, both organisations aim to sustain recent efficiency gains and enhance the competitiveness of Nigeria’s busiest seaports.