Court Seizes ₦5.28bn Abuja Housing Lands Over Alleged Fraud

The Federal High Court in Abuja has permanently seized Abuja lands valued at ₦5.28 billion linked to the Goodluck Jonathan-era Legacy Model Housing Estate, handing control to the federal government.

The ruling followed a motion by the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC), which said the properties were tied to suspected misappropriation of funds meant for housing 962 units. The defence did not contest the application.

Justice Mohammed Umar instructed the ICPC to work with the Federal Mortgage Bank of Nigeria (FMBN) to complete the stalled housing project and allocate units to intended beneficiaries. The court also directed both agencies to form a joint committee to oversee the project.

The lands, Plot Nos. 4 and 5 in Kaba District, Cadastral Zone D12, were originally part of a National Housing Fund scheme. Investigations revealed that FMBN paid a $65 million loan upfront to Good Earth Power Nigeria Limited, the contractor, who was not registered with the Real Estate Developers Association. Despite receiving the funds, no housing units were delivered, and the developer reportedly attempted to sell parts of the land to the public.

ICPC counsel Osuobeni Akponimisingha said the forfeiture ensures the properties are secured for Nigerians while the contractor faces trial in another case. Justice Umar adjourned the matter until October 27 for a report on compliance.