FG Honors Super Eagles With Housing, Land After 2023 AFCON Triumph

The Federal Government has officially delivered on its promise of housing and land to the Super Eagles following their runner-up finish at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations in Côte d’Ivoire.

At the team’s camp in Fes, Morocco, certificates for the allocated plots and housing units were handed to the players, Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) President Ibrahim Gusau confirmed on Monday. The presentation also included certificates for the Officer of the Order of Nigeria (OON), awarded by Senator Abdul Ningi, Chairman of the Senate Committee on Sports, and Comptroller-General of Customs Bashir Adeniyi.

Nigeria secured second place at the 2024 tournament, narrowly losing 2–1 to hosts Côte d’Ivoire in the final. Upon their return, President Bola Tinubu welcomed the squad to the Presidential Villa, conferred the Member of the Order of the Niger (MON) on each player, and approved housing and land allocations in the Federal Capital Territory.

Gusau described the move as a reflection of the government’s commitment to Nigerian sports. “The president promised houses, land, and national honours. Today, those commitments are being fulfilled, demonstrating respect for the players and the importance of sports development,” he said.

He also expressed confidence in the team’s current AFCON campaign in Morocco, praising the federation for maintaining high standards in travel, accommodation, and logistics despite global economic pressures.

Shehu Dikko, Chairman of the National Sports Commission, highlighted that delivering on promises before the tournament began was a deliberate decision to break from past delays. “Previously, similar pledges took decades to fulfil. This time, the government acted promptly, showing a renewed commitment to Nigerian sports,” he said.

The Super Eagles will open their Group C campaign against Tanzania on Tuesday at the Complexe Sportif de Fès stadium in Fez, Morocco. They will later face Tunisia on Saturday and Uganda on 30 December as they pursue a fourth continental title.