AFFCON 2025: Ademola Lookman’s Strike Secures Nigeria’s First Victory

Nigeria kicked off their journey in the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) with a hard-fought 2-1 triumph against Tanzania, maintaining an impressive unbeaten streak in their head-to-head encounters that now stands at nine games (six wins, three draws).

After missing out on qualification for the second straight FIFA World Cup finals just last month, the team under coach Éric Chelle understood the importance of a strong showing in Morocco. The Super Eagles wasted no time asserting control, as Akor Adams had a sharp-angled shot stopped by goalkeeper Zuberi Foba, followed by the Sevilla star’s powerful header from close range that rattled the crossbar.

Tanzania showed a glimmer of danger when Simon Msuva attempted an overhead kick that was easily gathered by Stanley Nwabali, and on the counter, Victor Osimhen dribbled past Foba only to see his shot cleared off the goal line by defender Bakari Mwamnyeto. Undaunted, Chelle’s squad claimed a well-earned lead from the ensuing corner kick, with Semi Ajayi directing Alex Iwobi’s curling cross into the opposite corner with a glancing header.

The Super Eagles nearly extended their advantage right before halftime, but Foba remained steadfast in the Tanzanian net, thwarting efforts from Wilfred Ndidi and Samuel Chukwueze in rapid fashion. Those key stops turned out to be vital, as the Taifa Stars equalized early in the second half—five minutes in—when Novatus Miroshi delivered a precise cross to an open Charles M’Mombwa, who slotted home a composed volley.

Refusing to back down, Nigeria regained the upper hand merely two minutes afterward, thanks to Ademola Lookman, who created some room on the periphery of the penalty area and rifled a brilliant shot into the distant corner. As the clock wound down into the last 30 minutes, the Super Eagles pushed to seal the match, with Lookman forcing Foba to tip a deflected attempt over the top.

Opportunities kept coming for Chelle’s players, though Iwobi sent a shot just wide from inside the box at 12 yards, and Osimhen’s driven low effort was cleverly denied by Foba. In a desperate bid for a late equalizer, Tanzania wasted a prime chance toward the end when Ibrahim Hamad fired high from point-blank range, marking their strongest opening as Nigeria stood resolute to claim the win in Group C’s opener.