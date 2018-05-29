Real Estate & Construction | Invitation for Pre-Qualification/ Tender for the Construction of New FCC State Office by Federal Character Commission

Overview

THE PRESIDENCY

FEDERAL CHARACTER COMMISSION

NO. 3 MAPUTO STREET, WUSE ZONE 3, ABUJA

P.M.B. 5008, ABUJA, NIGERIA

INVITATION FOR PRE-QUALIFICATION/ TENDER

INTRODUCTION:

The federal Character Commission hereby invites suitably qualified and competent companies/contractors to apply for the followings under its approved 2018 Capital Projects:

PROJECT (A): CONSTRUCTION OF NEW FCC STATE OFFICE (WORKS)

LOT ‘A’ SCOPE OF WORKS LOCATION A1 Construction of New FCC Office Building Makurdi (Benue State)

PROJECT (B): GENERAL RENOVATION OF FCC STATE OFFICE (WORK)

LOT (B) DESCRIPTION OF WORKS LOCATION B1 General Renovation of Office Building Lafia (Nasarawa) B2 General Renovation of Office Building Osogbo (Osun State ) B3 General Renovation of Office Building Former FCC Headquarters Abuja

PROJECT (C): SUPPLY/INSTALLATION OF 1NO, 8 PERSON LIFT

LOT C DESCRIPTION OF WORKS LOCATION C1 Supply/Installation of lift Headquarters Abuja

PROJECT (D): PURCHASE OF 2 NOS OPERATION VEHICLE (GOODS)

LOT (D) DESCRIPTION OF WORKS LOCATION D1 4 x 4 Double Cabin, 2.7 litre petrol Engine Vehicle Headquarters Abuja

PROJECT (E): COMPUTERIZATION, NETWORKING AND ARCHIVING/ DIGITALIZATION OF DATA AND PROCESSES

LOT (E) DESCRIPTION OF WORKS LOCATION E1 Renovation of data centre/Deployment of virtual Private Network/EDMS Headquarters Abuja

PROJECT (F): EXPRESSION OF INTEREST (EOI) CONSULTANCY

LOT (F) DESCRIPTION OF WORKS LOCATION F1 Inspection and monitoring of strategic process in recruitment and provision of infrastructure and socio-economic amenities Gombe and Abuja F2 Comprehensive stocktaking of socio-economic and infrastructure Abuja F3 Integrating Strategic partnership with critical stakeholder and Advocacy in balance development Abuja

QUALIFICATION CRITERIA AND TENDER REQUIREMENTS

(i) Certificate of registration with Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC);

(ii) Tax clearance Certificate for the last (3) years (2015, 2016 and 2017) expiring 31st December 2017:

(iii) Certificate of compliance issued by industrial Training Fund in line with the provisions of the ITF Act, 2011 (NSITF);

(iv) Valid clearance certificate issued by Nigeria Social Insurance Trust Fund (NSITF)

(v) Evidence of interim registration with the Bureau of Public Procurement (BPP) IRR;

(vi) Unabridged company Audited Annual Report for the immediate past (3) years (2015, 2016 and 2017).

(vii) A sworn affidavit that no partner/ director has been convicted in any country for criminal offences related to fraudulent or corrupt practices, or corrupt practices, or criminal misrepresentation or falsification of facts relating to any matter and that all the required documents are both genuine and up to date;

(viii) A sworn affidavit disclosing whether or not any officer of FCC or BPP is a former or present director, shareholder or has any pecuniary interest in the bidder and confirm that all information presented in its bid are true and correct in all materials particular;

(ix) Evidence of previous similar jobs done including award fetters and completion certificates;

(x) list, of companies’ equipment (where applicable)

(xi) Evidence of access to or availability of credit facilities, confirmed by a reputable bank;

(xii) Company profiles indicating previous jobs in the last 5 years and CVs of key professionals including photocopies of relevant academic and professional qualifications with attestation of availability and contact phone numbers (evidence of registration with relevant regulatory bodies.

(xiii) Valid PENCOM Certificate in compliance with section 16(6) (d) PPA 2007

(xiv) Preference will be given to local Content in Compliance with FGN executive order No 3 2017

(xv) Brief proposal on subject matter (for EOI only).

TENDER FEES:

A non-refundable tender fee of Ten Thousand Naira (N10.000 00) is payable by an bidders for each lot

COLLECTION OF TENDER DOCUMENTS

(a) Interested bidders shall obtain tender documents from Room A006, ground floor, Block ‘A’ Federal Character Commission Headquarters upon of payment of tender fee.

SUBMISSION OF BIDS

(b) Completed Technical and Financial bids (2 hard copies each) shall be submitted in two different sealed tamper proof envelops and labelled “Technical Bid” and “Financial Bid” and both placed in a third envelop. This sealed third envelop should bear the Company name at the reverse side and the project name, “Lot No” at the Top Right Hand comer of the envelop and addressed to:-

The Director,

Corporate Services Department

Room A006, Ground Floor

Federal Character Commission , HQTRS

No. 3 Maputo Street, Wuse Zone 3

Abuja

(c) The documents should be deposited in the Tender Box at the Tender Secretariat. Room A006. Ground Floor, FCC Headquarters. Abuja.

(d) Closing date for Expression of Interest (EOI) project ‘F’ shall be Monday 11th June, 2018 by 12:00 noon.

(e) Opening: All the EOI documents will be opened immediately after the closure at 12:00pm at the Commission’s Board Room 6th floor, Block ‘A’ for preliminary evaluation.

Note: Companies shall be shortlisted based on their meeting pre-qualification criteria and only shortlisted consultants Shan be invited to submit Technical and financial proposal fix subsequent evaluation and public opening.

(f) Closing time for Project A-E shall be Monday 9th July, 2018 by 12:00noon.

(g) Opening for project A-E: Opening of the Technical bids shall commence immediately after the submission deadline at 12:00 noon of Monday 9th July, 2018 in the Commission’s Boardroom 4th floor Block ‘A’.

(h) Only the Financial bids of the successful Technical bidders will be opened on Monday 16th July, 2018 in the Commission’s Boardroom 4th Floor Block ’A’.

(i) Companies or their representatives, civil Societies, NGOs. Professional Bodies and members of the general public are invited to witness the bids opening exercise and to ensure their names are written in a register book provided.

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION:

Please note that

(i) A bidder most not submit bids for more than two (2)Lots;

(ii) The Commission may verify any or all the claims made by applicants and shall disqualify any company whose claims are found to be false in addition to other sanctions that may be deemed necessary;

(iii) All costs incurred in responding to this advert shall be borne solely by the Bidders;

(iv) Two (2) hard copies of Technical and Financial bids are to be submitted for each lot applied fix,

(v) Non-compliance to the instructions and late submission will lead to disqualification; and

(vi) This advertisement shall not be construed as a commitment on the part of the Commission to award contract to any bidder.

(vii) All application must be in Company’s letterhead bearing RC No. with CAC, Verifiable Company’s Address, Telephone number, e mail and the Directors of the Company.

SIGNED

SECRETARY TO THE COMMISSION