9mobile Celebrates 10years of EMTS Operation in Nigeria

The operators of 9mobile, formerly Etisalat, Emerging Markets Telecommunication Services (EMTS) Limited, has thanked Nigerians for their patronage as the company marks its 10th anniversary in Nigeria.

The Chief Executive Officer of 9mobile, Bode Olusanya, expressed the company’s gratitude in a statement he personally signed.

Olusanya’s statement reads: “Emerging Markets Telecommunication Services Limited trading as 9mobile (formerly Etisalat Nigeria) is pleased to commemorate its first 10 years’ milestone, as one of Nigeria’s leading Global System of Mobile (GSM) telecommunications services providers.

“The Management reflects on the company’s journey which commenced in October 2008, and we express heartfelt gratitude to our teeming customers, partners, regulators and government for your support and for standing by us over this past decade.

“We acknowledge that our successes and achievements over the past 10 years would not have been possible without your unalloyed support and continued patronage.

“As we reflect on our journey so far, we take great joy in our heritage as a truly Nigerian company renowned for innovation, customer-centricity and youthfulness. We recall with fond memories the disruptive market launch of our service as a wholly Nigerian brand with a global appeal, through the ‘0809ja’ campaign in October 2008. This moniker has rightly stayed with us through the years; and with you our esteemed customers and partners behind us, EMTS today remains a prime driver and avid supporter of the Nigerian spirit of excellence.

“In just 10 years of operations as Nigeria’s innovative Mobile Network Operator (MNO), we have revolutionised the nation’s telecommunications industry with an array of ground-breaking products, services and solutions to empower our youth, entrepreneurs, SMEs and indeed all segments of the Nigerian society.

“Our total commitment to leveraging technology in building businesses across the country and empowering the youth has been widely acknowledged and rewarded with several awards.

“We have recorded many firsts in the industry including our most daring masterbrand campaign ‘0809UChoose’ which put power in the hands of subscribers to choose their numbers. Others are 9Cliq, the first-of-its-kind educational tool in the youth market; and GEM, a unique loyalty proposition in the Nigerian telecommunication industry for high-value customers.

“Moreblaze, our revolutionary data bundle that offers the fastest data; and our 4G LTE service which does not require a SIM swap for customers to enjoy 4G connectivity; also rank on the list. Our innovative multi-device product that allows customers use a single data subscription on up to 5 different devices concurrently remains unique, and our first ever Smartpaks product that offers customers different applications including WhatsApp, Instagram, Twitter, Facebook etc., based on their lifestyle at affordable rates, is unbeatable in the market.

“Our enterprise solutions including Market Access and SME Arena have served as growth enablers for small businesses; while easy payment solutions like 9pay, a mobile wallet that allows people to make seamless payments, continue to drive financial growth. We have also left significant footprints on education, arts and culture with the 9mobile Telecommunications Engineering Postgraduate Program (9TEPP) – a first in West Africa; our flagship pan-African 9mobile Prize for Literature which promotes literacy and encourages writers to hone their craft across Africa; and the 9mobile Photography Competition.

“At this juncture we’d like to specially celebrate you, our pioneer customers. Through the years, you stood by us and made us what we are today. We will continue to consolidate on our successes and milestones in the coming years.

“Your loyalty is the reason we are still here; and so, to you we say a big ‘Thank you’.

“Happy birthday to us, and thank you 9ja!”