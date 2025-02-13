2Baba Confirms Relationship With Edo Lawmaker, Expresses Desire To Marry Her

Renowned Nigerian musician, Innocent Idibia, popularly known as 2Baba, confirms his romantic relationship with Edo State lawmaker, Natasha Osawaru, sparking widespread reactions on social media.

His revelation follows his recent divorce from actress Annie Idibia, with the singer openly expressing his intention to take his relationship with Osawaru to the next level.

Speculation about their romance intensifies after 2Baba appears at the Edo State House of Assembly, followed by a viral video showing him and Osawaru together at a Lagos club.

Addressing the rumors on Tuesday, 2Baba takes to Instagram to clarify the situation. In a video post captioned, “To Whom It May Concern. #I have spoken my truth. Feel free to continue speculating. We will all be fine,” he dismisses misleading narratives and defends Osawaru, emphasizing that she plays no role in the dissolution of his marriage to Annie.

In the video, he states, “I see numerous false narratives and malicious claims since I made my post. Yes, I say what I say.”

Defending Osawaru, he adds, “Hon. Natasha faces unfair criticism, labeled a homewrecker, and called untrue names. She is an intelligent, remarkable young woman, and she has nothing to do with the issues in my marriage.”

Confirming his commitment, he concludes, “Yes, I love her. She is incredible, she is special, and I want to marry her.”