NMDPRA, NUPENG Call for Urgent Reforms as Fuel Tanker Accidents Claim 474 Lives

The Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA) has revealed that fuel tanker accidents have resulted in the tragic loss of 474 lives between 2022 and 2025.

The agency has called for immediate reforms to address the alarming trend and prevent further fatalities.

Speaking at a stakeholder engagement forum in Abuja, NMDPRA Chief Executive Officer, Farouk Ahmed, highlighted the urgent need for comprehensive interventions to curb the rising death toll. “The public is watching helplessly and expects decisive action to protect lives and property. These accidents are unnecessary and unacceptable. They must be prevented and reduced to zero,” Ahmed stated.

Ahmed emphasized the importance of stricter enforcement of safety policies, improved road infrastructure, and enhanced driver training programs. He pointed to ongoing initiatives such as the Minimum Industry Safety Training for Downstream Operators (MISTDO), which aims to equip drivers, motor boys, and other personnel with essential safety skills.

Echoing Ahmed’s concerns, stakeholders at the event, including transport unions and industry leaders, called for immediate reforms. Olawale Afolabi, General Secretary of the Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG), lamented the rising fatalities and stressed the need for political will to enforce safety measures. “We have been at the forefront of efforts to reduce these accidents. For instance, we introduced a health insurance scheme for tanker drivers to ensure they are medically fit before embarking on trips,” Afolabi said. He also blamed poor road conditions, noting that even the most skilled drivers face significant risks on unsafe roads.

The economic challenges faced by truck owners further exacerbate the issue. Afolabi revealed that a single fuel truck costs approximately N150 million, making accidents financially devastating for operators. He urged authorities to adopt balanced and enforceable regulations that protect both lives and businesses. “Pushing investors out of business won’t solve the problem. We need fair policies that address safety without crippling the industry,” he added.

Yusuf Othman, President of the Nigerian Association of Road Transport Owners (NARTO), attributed many of the accidents to poor road conditions and a shortage of qualified personnel. “Petroleum products are highly flammable, and transporting them on poorly maintained roads is a disaster waiting to happen. The government must prioritize road rehabilitation projects,” Othman warned. He also urged the public to exercise caution around fuel tankers, emphasizing that even stationary trucks pose significant risks.

Stakeholders pledged their support for regulatory efforts but called for collaborative action to address the root causes of the accidents. The forum concluded with a consensus on the need for a multi-faceted approach, combining stricter regulations, infrastructure improvements, and stakeholder cooperation to ensure safer roads and prevent further loss of life.