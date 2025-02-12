NLC Directs Workers To Boycott Telecom Services Over Tariff Hike

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) directs Nigerian workers and the general public to boycott mobile telecommunications services starting Thursday, February 13, 2025, in protest against a 50% tariff increase recently approved by the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC).

This decision follows resolutions from the NLC’s Central Working Committee (CWC) meeting held in Kogi State on Tuesday.

Protest Against Tariff Increase

The union expresses concern over the implementation of the tariff hike by telecom operators, stating that it contradicts an earlier agreement with the Federal Government.

“As an initial step in resisting this arbitrary increase, the CWC directs all Nigerian workers and willing citizens to boycott MTN, Airtel, and Glo services daily from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. until the end of February 2025,” the NLC states.

Call for Suspension of Data Purchases

The union also urges workers to halt data purchases from telecom providers, arguing that data costs have become a major tool for exploiting consumers.

It criticizes telecom operators for implementing the tariff hike before the conclusion of a 10-member committee’s review of the pricing structure. The committee, established to examine the issue, is expected to present its findings before any final decision on tariff adjustments.

“The CWC condemns this move as a breach of trust, a disregard for negotiation principles, a direct challenge to government authority, and an insult to Nigerian consumers,” the union states in a communique signed by NLC President Joe Ajaero and General Secretary Emmanuel Ugboaja.

Demand for Tariff Reversal

The NLC insists on an immediate reversal of the tariff increase, urging telecom companies to maintain previous rates until the committee finalizes its deliberations.

The union warns that failure to revert to the old pricing by February 29, 2025, will lead to a full-scale nationwide shutdown of telecom operations from March 1, 2025.

“All NLC state councils must begin mobilizing and sensitizing their members and the public. Affiliate unions are also directed to encourage their members to observe electronic silence during the designated hours,” the statement adds.

Industry Reactions

While MTN has already adjusted its data pricing in line with the new tariff, other mobile operators, including Airtel, Globacom, and 9mobile, have yet to make similar changes. However, all have reportedly increased SMS rates from ₦4.00 to ₦6.00, reflecting the approved 50% hike.

Meanwhile, the Private Telecommunications and Communications Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (PTECSSAN), an affiliate of the NLC, distances itself from the protest. In a letter to the NLC leadership, PTECSSAN argues that the tariff hike, though inconvenient, is necessary to sustain the telecom sector and prevent service disruptions.

The group warns that without the price adjustment, telecom operators may be forced to cut services, which could negatively impact critical sectors such as finance and national security.