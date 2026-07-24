Zero casualties as Enugu Air jet slides off Benin runway

Key points

All 63 passengers and 5 crew members survived unharmed after an Enugu Air aircraft overran the runway at Benin Airport.

Emergency teams evacuated everyone on board without a single reported injury or casualty.

Enugu Air secured the Embraer E170 jet and initiated safety protocols alongside aviation authorities.

Investigators have launched a probe into the landing event while the airline assists affected travelers.

Main story

All 68 people on board an Enugu Air passenger flight escaped unharmed on Thursday after the aircraft experienced a runway excursion upon landing at Benin Airport in Edo State.

The incident involved an Embraer E170 jet, operating as Flight 4264 from Lagos, which slid off the end of Runway 05 around 3:10 p.m. local time. Despite the jet coming to a halt on the airfield’s unpaved safety zone, rapid emergency response procedures enabled all 63 passengers and five crew members to disembark safely, leaving zero casualties.

Enugu Air confirmed the safe evacuation in an official statement, reassuring the public that passenger and crew welfare remained completely uncompromised. The airline noted that the aircraft was promptly secured on-site, with regulatory bodies notified according to standard protocol.

Technical teams from the airline and investigators from the Nigerian Safety Investigation Bureau (NSIB) are assessing the aircraft and reviewing landing conditions to determine what caused the overrun. Enugu Air added that while the incident may cause minor, temporary schedule adjustments across its network, direct support and updates will be provided to impacted passengers.

The issues

The swift and injury-free evacuation highlights the vital role of functional cabin crew training, effective emergency protocols, and well-maintained aircraft safety features during low-speed overruns. While any runway excursion demands a strict technical review, the complete absence of harm to passengers serves as a positive indicator of rapid emergency management at domestic airports.

What’s being said

“We confirm that all passengers and crew have safely disembarked and there were no injuries or casualties. The aircraft has been secured, and the relevant aviation authorities have been notified in line with established procedures.” — Enugu Air Management

What’s next

Aviation safety inspectors will analyze the aircraft’s flight data recorder and interview the crew, while Enugu Air continues routine operations and resolves minor flight delays.

Bottom line

Flawless emergency handling ensured no injuries occurred when an Enugu Air jet ran off the track in Benin, turning a potential disaster into a successful safety response.