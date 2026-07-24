Army declares soldier wanted over uniform sales

Key points

The Nigerian Army Ordnance Corps declared Private Mohammed Yusuf Amutu wanted for allegedly supplying military uniforms to terrorists.

Amutu absconded from his post at the Nigerian Army Ordnance Kits Factory on June 3, 2026.

Military authorities warned that personnel aiding non-state actors will face the full weight of military and civil laws.

The public has been urged to report any information regarding his whereabouts to the nearest security agency.

Main story

Headquarters Nigerian Army Ordnance Corps has declared Private Mohammed Yusuf Amutu wanted following his alleged involvement in the illegal sale and distribution of military uniforms to terrorists and criminal networks.

In an official statement signed by Assistant Director of Army Public Relations Maj. Oluwatope Aluko, preliminary investigations linked the soldier to illicit kit diversion after he deserted his duty station. Amutu, who was attached to the Nigerian Army Ordnance Kits Factory, absconded from his unit on June 3, 2026.

Military authorities have launched intensive search operations to apprehend Amutu so he can face full investigation and court-martial proceedings under extant military laws. The Ordnance Corps reiterated its zero-tolerance stance on indiscipline and conduct that compromises national security or army operational integrity.

The army warned that any personnel caught aiding non-state actors through unauthorized supply or diversion of uniforms and controlled accoutrements will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of civil and military law. Security agencies have called on citizens to provide credible information leading to Amutu’s arrest.

The issues

The unauthorized supply of official military uniforms to insurgent groups presents a grave tactical threat to counter-terrorism operations across Nigeria. Criminals wearing genuine military kits can bypass security checkpoints, carry out surprise attacks, and erode public trust in legitimate armed forces. This case highlights the urgent need for stricter inventory tracking and internal surveillance within defense manufacturing units to stop equipment leakages at the source.

What’s being said

“Consequently, he has been declared wanted by the appropriate military authorities, while intensive efforts are underway to locate and apprehend him to face a full investigation and appropriate disciplinary action in accordance with extant military laws.” , Maj. Oluwatope Aluko, Assistant Director of Army Public Relations

“Any personnel found to have aided terrorists, criminals or other non-state actors through the unauthorized sale, diversion or distribution of military uniforms, accoutrements or other controlled items will be subjected to the full weight of military and civil laws.” , Maj. Oluwatope Aluko, Assistant Director of Army Public Relations

What’s next

Military intelligence and security agencies will continue targeted search efforts to locate Private Amutu, while the Ordnance Corps reviews internal security protocols at its kits manufacturing facilities.

Bottom line

The Nigerian Army is tightening internal oversight and pursuing deserters to eliminate logistics leaks that supply criminal and terrorist networks.