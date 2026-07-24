NUPRC says over 1,100 host community projects underway across Niger Delta

Key points

NUPRC says more than 1,100 Host Communities Development Trust (HCDT) projects are ongoing across the Niger Delta.

Commission says 163 HCDTs have been incorporated since the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA) came into effect.

Over 200 community projects have already been completed under the initiative.

Ingentia Energies inaugurates Board of Trustees for the PML 66 Host Communities Development Trust in Rivers State.

NUPRC says oil firms must continue remitting the statutory 3% of operating expenditure to fund host community development.

Main story

The Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC) says more than 1,100 development projects are currently being implemented across oil-producing communities in the Niger Delta under the Host Communities Development Trust (HCDT) framework established by the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA).

The Commission disclosed that the projects form part of efforts to ensure oil-producing communities derive direct and sustainable benefits from petroleum operations through structured community development initiatives.

Assistant Director, Host Community Development Affairs at NUPRC, Kingsley Ehiaguina, made the disclosure during the inauguration of the Board of Trustees of the PML 66 Host Communities Development Trust established by Ingentia Energies Limited in Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

The PML 66 Host Communities Development Trust covers the Egbolom, Omelema and Ahoada I communities in Ahoada West Local Government Area of Rivers State.

According to Ehiaguina, the inauguration represents another milestone in the implementation of the Petroleum Industry Act, which introduced the Host Communities Development Trust as a mechanism for promoting sustainable development in oil-producing communities.

He said 163 Host Communities Development Trusts have so far been incorporated nationwide, with billions of naira already remitted into their respective accounts to finance development projects.

According to him, more than 200 projects have already been completed under the framework, demonstrating that the initiative is delivering tangible benefits to host communities.

Ehiaguina commended Ingentia Energies Limited for complying with the provisions of the Petroleum Industry Act and reaffirmed the Commission’s commitment to ensuring that oil companies fulfil their statutory obligation of contributing three per cent of their previous year’s operating expenditure to the trusts.

He also urged members of the newly inaugurated Board of Trustees to uphold transparency and accountability in managing community development funds.

Speaking at the event, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Ingentia Energies Limited, Charles Odita, said the establishment of the trust followed extensive consultations with stakeholders and host communities.

He noted that the company would continue to provide the statutory funding required under the Petroleum Industry Act, while community representatives would determine the projects to be executed based on local development priorities.

Odita expressed confidence that the operationalisation of the trust would accelerate development across the benefiting communities and strengthen the relationship between the company and its host communities.

Also speaking, Permanent Secretary of the Rivers State Ministry of Chieftaincy and Community Affairs, Patrick Ndukwe, described the inauguration as a significant milestone for both the petroleum industry and host communities.

He urged the trustees to prioritise projects that align with the Rivers State Government’s development agenda, particularly in infrastructure, education, healthcare, agriculture and transportation.

The issues

The Host Communities Development Trust is one of the flagship provisions of the Petroleum Industry Act aimed at addressing decades of underdevelopment and community grievances in Nigeria’s oil-producing regions.

By mandating oil companies to contribute three per cent of their annual operating expenditure to community trusts, the framework seeks to promote inclusive development, reduce conflicts and improve relationships between operators and host communities.

However, the long-term success of the initiative will depend on transparent governance, timely remittance of funds by operators and effective project implementation by community trustees.

What’s being said

Kingsley Ehiaguina, Assistant Director, Host Community Development Affairs, NUPRC

Ehiaguina said the Host Communities Development Trust has become a transformational initiative capable of driving sustainable development across oil-producing communities.

He disclosed that 163 trusts have been incorporated, over 1,100 projects are currently underway and more than 200 projects have already been commissioned across the Niger Delta.

He assured communities that NUPRC would continue to ensure operators comply with their statutory obligation to contribute three per cent of operating expenditure to the trusts.

Charles Odita, Managing Director, Ingentia Energies Limited

Odita described the inauguration as a major milestone that would enable host communities to determine and execute projects funded through the company’s statutory contributions under the Petroleum Industry Act.

He said the trust would serve as a “game changer” for accelerating development within the PML 66 host communities.

Patrick Ndukwe, Permanent Secretary, Rivers State Ministry of Chieftaincy and Community Affairs

Ndukwe urged the trustees to align community development projects with the Rivers State Government’s priorities in infrastructure, healthcare, education, agriculture and rural development.

What’s next

The newly inaugurated Board of Trustees is expected to commence project planning and implementation using funds contributed by Ingentia Energies under the Petroleum Industry Act.

Meanwhile, NUPRC is expected to continue monitoring compliance by oil companies with the statutory three per cent contribution requirement while overseeing the implementation of development projects across Host Communities Development Trusts nationwide.

Bottom line

The NUPRC’s disclosure that more than 1,100 projects are underway underscores the growing impact of the Petroleum Industry Act’s Host Communities Development Trust framework. As more trusts become operational, sustained transparency, accountability and timely funding will be critical to ensuring that oil-producing communities experience meaningful and lasting development.