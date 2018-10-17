YouTube Experiences Unexplainable Outage For over One Hour

Video streaming platform, YouTube, experienced an unexplained outage across the world for over an hour, the company said on Wednesday.

The company’s help desk tweeted at 6.41pm (0141 GMT) “thanks for your reports about YouTube, YouTube TV and YouTube Music access issues.

“We’re working toward resolving this and will let you know once fixed, we apologise for any inconvenience this may cause and will keep you updated.”

Meanwhile, about 80 minutes later, Team YouTube said: “We’re back! Thanks for all your patience. If you continue to experience issues, please let us know.’’

During the outage, the cause of which was not disclosed, users were occasionally able to access the homepage but videos would not play.

Social media users also noted they were met with internal server error and invalid response error warnings when they tried to use the platform.