Yobe approves N73.3bn for agriculture, infrastructure and housing projects

Key Points

The Yobe State Executive Council has approved N73.3 billion for agriculture, infrastructure, housing and empowerment projects.

N28.5 billion will fund the procurement of farm inputs under the Mega Agriculture Empowerment Programme.

The council approved funds for motor parks, markets, road infrastructure, housing and commercial developments.

Women empowerment initiatives, including the distribution of beans, cooking equipment and 1,000 grinding machines, also received funding.

The approvals are aimed at boosting food production, improving infrastructure and driving socio-economic development across the state.

Main Story

The Yobe State Executive Council has approved N73.3 billion for the procurement of farm inputs and the execution of key infrastructure, housing and empowerment projects aimed at enhancing agricultural productivity and accelerating socio-economic development across the state.

The approvals were announced by the Commissioner for Home Affairs, Information and Culture, Abdullahi Bego, while briefing journalists after the State Executive Council meeting held in Damaturu.

According to Bego, N28.5 billion of the approved sum will be used to procure farm inputs under the state’s Mega Agriculture Empowerment Programme, a flagship initiative designed to support farmers and increase agricultural output.

He said the programme builds on similar interventions implemented in 2024 and 2025 to strengthen food production in Yobe, one of Nigeria’s major producers of beans, sesame, millet, sorghum and wheat.

The council also approved N4.94 billion for the construction of the Buni-Yadi Modern Motor Park and Grains Market, while N5.69 billion was earmarked for external infrastructure and the expansion of the perimeter fence at the Damaturu Modern Motor Park.

In addition, N3.95 billion was approved for the construction of a shopping mall and mini market in Buni-Gari, Gujba Local Government Area, to stimulate commercial activities and improve access to modern retail facilities.

The council further approved N616.61 million for the upgrading, remodelling and landscaping of four major roundabouts in Damaturu, including the installation of road safety barriers, and N726.09 million for additional works at the ongoing Damaturu Mega Shopping Mall.

Other approvals include N652.63 million for the acquisition of Fanzar Mixed Farms Ltd., N1.18 billion for the construction of the Ministry of Housing headquarters, and N2.25 billion for the purchase of 208 housing units from the Federal Ministry of Housing and Urban Development.

As part of efforts to improve livelihoods, the council also approved women-focused economic empowerment programmes involving the distribution of beans, cooking equipment and 1,000 grinding machines to beneficiaries across the state.

The Executive Council also ratified major road rehabilitation projects and approved a public-private partnership arrangement to transform the Yobe State Liaison Office in Kaduna into a modern hotel.

The Issues

The approvals reflect growing efforts by state governments to strengthen agricultural production, improve rural livelihoods and address rising food prices through targeted investments.

By combining agricultural support with infrastructure, housing and commercial development, the Yobe State Government aims to stimulate economic activity, improve food security and expand access to public services.

The investments also align with broader national efforts to boost agricultural productivity and promote inclusive economic growth amid ongoing economic challenges.

What’s Being Said

Commissioner for Home Affairs, Information and Culture, Abdullahi Bego, said:

“The council approved N28.5 billion for the procurement of farm inputs under the Mega Agriculture Empowerment Programme.”

He added that the Executive Council also approved:

“N3.95 billion for the construction of a shopping mall and mini market in Buni-Gari, Gujba Local Government Area.”

According to him, the approvals cover strategic investments in agriculture, transport infrastructure, housing, commercial development and economic empowerment initiatives across the state.

What’s Next

The Yobe State Government is expected to begin implementing the approved projects, including the distribution of farm inputs ahead of the farming season and the commencement of infrastructure and housing developments.

Authorities will also move forward with the women’s empowerment programmes, road rehabilitation projects and the public-private partnership for the redevelopment of the Kaduna liaison office.

Bottom Line

Yobe’s N73.3 billion spending package underscores the state’s commitment to using agriculture, infrastructure and social investments to drive economic growth, improve food security and create sustainable livelihoods while expanding access to housing and public infrastructure.