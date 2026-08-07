Strengthen local engineering to drive industrial growth, Alfa Design CEO urges

Key points

Alfa Design urges Nigeria to deepen investment in indigenous engineering and local technology.

The company says bureaucracy and delayed payments remain major obstacles to local content development.

It calls for stronger support for local manufacturing, CNG infrastructure and specialised technical training.

Main story

Nigeria must strengthen local engineering capacity and invest in indigenous technology to compete effectively in the global economy, according to the Chief Executive Officer of Alfa Design Nigeria Ltd., Mr Fatai Quadri.

Quadri told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday in Lagos that sustainable national development depends on supporting innovation, empowering manufacturers and promoting locally developed engineering solutions.

He said Alfa Design was established to improve lives through engineering solutions in the oil and gas sector and had invested heavily in research and development to produce indigenous technologies capable of competing with international products.

Quadri cited the company’s patented SmartCom Unit, developed to improve surface wellhead operations and address industry-specific challenges, as an example of local innovation.

On energy transition, he said Alfa Design had expanded its investments in Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) infrastructure by producing conversion kits, developing gas stations and designing gas transfer equipment with integrated booster systems.

According to him, the company’s involvement in the CNG sector extends beyond commercial interests to solving national energy challenges through sustainable and market-driven solutions.

Quadri said Alfa Design aims to remain a major contributor to Nigeria’s industrial development and economic growth over the next five years.

He acknowledged government efforts to promote local content but said bureaucratic bottlenecks continued to weaken the effectiveness of existing policies.

According to him, duty waivers on imported equipment are often undermined by lengthy approval processes and additional administrative costs.

Quadri recommended simplified implementation procedures, improved inter-agency coordination and greater public awareness of available incentives.

Addressing financing challenges, he said delayed payments, legacy debts and prolonged settlement periods had increased financial risks across the oil and gas industry.

He argued that improving payment discipline and restoring investor confidence were as important as expanding access to financing.

Quadri advocated stronger support for local manufacturing, technology development, affordable financing and tax incentives for indigenous companies.

He said expanding local production would reduce capital flight, conserve foreign exchange and create employment opportunities.

Quadri also highlighted Alfa Design’s achievements in greenhouse gas monitoring and fugitive emissions management, noting that the company had established Africa’s only authorised Optical Gas Imaging operator training centre in Lagos.

He said the facility enables Nigerian professionals to obtain internationally recognised certification locally, reducing dependence on overseas training.

According to him, the company’s investments have reduced reliance on foreign specialists for greenhouse gas monitoring services by more than 50 per cent.

Quadri urged government, operators and industry stakeholders to support indigenous engineering firms capable of delivering globally competitive solutions.

The issues

Nigeria’s local content policy seeks to increase indigenous participation in the oil and gas industry by encouraging local manufacturing, technology development and skills transfer. However, industry players continue to cite bureaucratic delays, financing constraints and weak policy implementation as major barriers to achieving these objectives.

What’s being said

“Every investment and innovation we pursue is driven by that vision.” – Mr Fatai Quadri, Chief Executive Officer, Alfa Design Nigeria Ltd.

“Engineering excellence is not exclusive to any region. African professionals possess the expertise to develop world-class technologies.” – Mr Fatai Quadri, Chief Executive Officer, Alfa Design Nigeria Ltd.

What’s next

Industry stakeholders are expected to continue engaging government on reforms to improve local content implementation, strengthen indigenous manufacturing, expand CNG infrastructure and create a more enabling environment for engineering innovation.

Bottom line

Strengthening indigenous engineering capacity, removing policy bottlenecks and supporting local innovation could help Nigeria build a more competitive oil and gas industry while driving industrialisation, job creation and long-term economic growth.