Indigenous engineering innovations cutting oil industry costs, says expert

Key points

Indigenous engineering innovations are reducing operational downtime and maintenance costs in Nigeria’s oil and gas sector.

Locally developed technologies are improving pipeline safety, equipment maintenance and energy efficiency.

Alfa Design says its engineering capabilities support Nigeria’s local content and energy transition objectives.

Main story

A wellhead engineer, Mr Ikechukwu Okonkwo, says indigenous engineering innovations are helping to reduce operational downtime, lower costs and improve efficiency across Nigeria’s oil and gas industry.

Okonkwo, Head of the Wellhead Department at Alfa Design Nigeria Ltd., said this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday in Lagos.

He said the growing adoption of locally developed technologies and engineering solutions was enabling operators to improve productivity, reduce reliance on imported equipment and strengthen local content development.

According to him, Alfa Design has established a fully equipped engineering workshop where advanced oil and gas equipment is designed, assembled and maintained locally.

He identified the company’s Smart Control Unit, an Internet of Things (IoT)-enabled embedded system for remote monitoring and control of oil and gas facilities, as one of its flagship innovations.

Okonkwo said the system controls safety valves, protects flow lines from operational failures and reduces environmental risks associated with oil and gas operations.

He added that the company also operates advanced conventional and computer-controlled machining equipment capable of manufacturing precision-engineered replacement components directly from engineering drawings, reducing dependence on imported spare parts.

According to him, locally manufactured replacement parts help operators minimise equipment downtime, lower maintenance costs and improve operational efficiency.

Okonkwo said the Smart Control Unit was developed to address recurring pipeline failures and crude oil spills by improving pipeline safety, reducing crude losses and lowering environmental pollution risks.

On energy transition, he said the company had developed a customised Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) generator powered entirely by natural gas as a cheaper alternative to diesel generators.

He said hospitals, hotels, factories and other businesses could reduce fuel costs by more than 60 per cent, depending on consumption levels.

He added that Alfa Design also supplies, installs and maintains CNG conversion kits for vehicles and motorcycles to support Nigeria’s transition to cleaner energy.

Okonkwo said the company provides computer-aided engineering design services using AutoCAD technology and operates advanced Computer Tomography (CT) scanning equipment capable of producing three-dimensional images of engineering components for reverse engineering and industrial analysis.

He explained that the technology also supports reservoir studies by analysing rock samples to determine porosity and permeability without damaging the samples.

Okonkwo reaffirmed the company’s commitment to supporting Nigeria’s local content policy through indigenous technology, advanced manufacturing, engineering research and innovative energy solutions.

Also speaking, the Business Development Manager of Alfa Design Nigeria Ltd., Miss Ugochi Onyeabor, said the company had introduced the Genesis New Vision (GNV) mobile application to promote healthy living, environmental sustainability, innovation and community development.

She said the application provides an alternative social networking platform with dedicated sections on health, environment, innovation, charity and community engagement.

Onyeabor added that the platform also features a “Free Shop”, where users can donate clothing, food and household items at no cost, and is available free on Google Play Store and Apple App Store.

The issues

Nigeria’s oil and gas industry continues to pursue greater local content participation by encouraging indigenous engineering, local manufacturing and technology development. Industry stakeholders believe expanding domestic technical capacity can reduce import dependence, lower operating costs and improve the sector’s competitiveness while supporting cleaner energy solutions.

What’s being said

“The Smart Control Unit was designed, assembled and patented by Alfa Design, making it one of our major indigenous engineering achievements.” – Mr Ikechukwu Okonkwo, Head, Wellhead Department, Alfa Design Nigeria Ltd.

“This enables companies to carry out critical engineering analysis locally instead of sending samples abroad, thereby reducing costs, saving time and strengthening Nigeria’s technical capacity.” – Mr Ikechukwu Okonkwo, Head, Wellhead Department, Alfa Design Nigeria Ltd.

“Users can monitor fitness activities, participate in wellness challenges, report environmental concerns, showcase innovative ideas and support verified fundraising campaigns.” – Miss Ugochi Onyeabor, Business Development Manager, Alfa Design Nigeria Ltd.

What’s next

Alfa Design plans to expand the deployment of its locally developed engineering technologies and digital solutions as demand grows for indigenous manufacturing, smarter oilfield operations and cleaner energy technologies.

Bottom line

Locally developed engineering innovations are increasingly positioning Nigerian firms to improve operational efficiency, strengthen local content and support the country’s broader energy transition objectives.