How to check WAEC results online: Complete step-by-step guide (2026)

The West African Examinations Council (WAEC) has released the 2026 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) results. Candidates can now check their results online by first retrieving their WAEC Result Checker Serial Number and PIN, then using the official WAEC result portal.

This guide explains everything you need to know, from recovering your PIN to viewing and printing your result.

What you need before checking your WAEC result

Before you begin, ensure you have:

Your WAEC Examination Number

Your examination year (2026)

Your National Identification Number (NIN)

The same phone number and email address used during WAEC registration (for PIN retrieval)

A smartphone, tablet or computer with internet access

Step 1: Retrieve your WAEC Serial Number and PIN

If you do not already have your Result Checker PIN and Serial Number, follow these steps:

Visit the official WAEC portal. Click on the “Serial Number and PIN” menu. Select your examination year. Enter your: Examination Number

National Identification Number (NIN) Ensure the NIN matches the one used during your WAEC registration. Enter your email address and phone number. Receive the One-Time Password (OTP). Enter the OTP to retrieve your: WAEC Serial Number

WAEC Result Checker PIN

WAEC also allows candidates to download their WAEC ID Card from the portal.

Step 2: Visit the WAEC Result Checker portal

Open your browser and visit:

WAEC Result Checker Portal (WAEC Direct)

This is the official platform for checking WASSCE results.

Step 3: Enter your examination number

Input your 10-digit WAEC Examination Number.

It consists of:

7-digit Centre Number

3-digit Candidate Number

Example:

4123456789

Step 4: Select your examination year

Choose:

2026

Step 5: Select your examination type

Select the correct examination type.

For most school candidates, choose:

School Candidate Result

Selecting the wrong examination type may prevent your result from displaying correctly.

Step 6: Enter your Serial Number and PIN

Type in:

Your WAEC Serial Number

Your Result Checker PIN

Ensure both are entered exactly as retrieved.

Step 7: Submit

Click Submit.

If all your details are correct, your WAEC result will appear on the screen within a few seconds.

Step 8: Print or save your result

After your result is displayed:

Print a hard copy for future reference.

Save a PDF copy on your device.

You can also take a screenshot as a backup.

What if your result does not display?

If you encounter problems:

Confirm your examination number is correct.

Ensure you selected the correct examination year.

Verify you chose the correct examination type.

Check that your Serial Number and PIN are accurate.

Refresh the page and try again if the portal is busy.

If the issue persists, contact WAEC through its official support channels.

Frequently Asked Questions

Can I check my WAEC result on my phone?

Yes. The WAEC Result Checker works on smartphones, tablets and computers with an internet connection.

Do I need a PIN to check my result?

Yes. You must have a valid WAEC Result Checker PIN and Serial Number before accessing your result.

Can I retrieve my PIN if I lost it?

Yes. WAEC allows candidates to recover their Serial Number and PIN through its official portal using their examination number, NIN, email address and phone number.

Bottom line

Checking your 2026 WAEC result online is straightforward once you have your examination number, Serial Number and Result Checker PIN. Simply retrieve your credentials if necessary, visit the official WAEC Result Checker portal, enter your details correctly and submit to view your result. Printing or saving a copy is recommended for future use.