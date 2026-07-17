NIPR warns organisations against engaging unlicensed public relations practitioners

Key Points

The Nigeria Institute of Public Relations (NIPR) has warned against the growing infiltration of the profession by unlicensed practitioners.

The institute says only registered and licensed members are legally authorised to practise public relations in Nigeria.

NIPR described strategic public relations as a critical management function for building trust, managing reputation and supporting governance.

Stakeholders urged governments and organisations to engage qualified professionals in managing public communication.

The call was made during the 2026 World Public Relations Day lecture in Port Harcourt.

Main Story

The Nigeria Institute of Public Relations (NIPR) has expressed concern over what it described as the growing infiltration of the public relations profession by unlicensed practitioners, warning that the trend is undermining professional standards and creating misconceptions about the discipline.

The Chairman of the Rivers State Chapter of the NIPR, Rev. Francis Asuk, raised the concern during a lecture to commemorate the 2026 World Public Relations Day, organised in collaboration with Ignatius Ajuru University of Education in Port Harcourt.

Speaking on the occasion, Asuk said the activities of unqualified practitioners had contributed to widespread misconceptions about public relations, stressing that only licensed members of the institute are legally authorised to practise the profession in Nigeria.

He noted that public relations has evolved beyond information dissemination into a strategic management function that supports organisational leadership, reputation management and stakeholder engagement.

According to him, the institute has established a comprehensive framework that enables qualified professionals to register, receive continuous training and practise in line with recognised ethical and professional standards.

Speaking on the theme of the celebration, “The Golden Age of Strategic Public Relations,” Asuk said the topic reflects the increasing importance of strategic communication in addressing Nigeria’s social, political, economic and developmental challenges.

He added that effective public relations has become indispensable to promoting transparency, strengthening public confidence, encouraging citizen participation and supporting sustainable national development.

The NIPR chairman also urged practitioners across Rivers State and the Niger Delta to bridge information gaps, promote dialogue, build stakeholder consensus and support initiatives that advance peace, investment and sustainable development.

Delivering the keynote lecture, Professor of Political Science at Ignatius Ajuru University of Education, Kenneth Nweke, said the profession has shifted from traditional media relations and event management to transparent, strategic communication capable of building trust in government, business and society.

He urged governments and organisations to engage competent communication professionals rather than opportunists in managing public communication.

In a goodwill message, NIPR President, Dr Ike Neliaku, described the World PR Day theme as evidence of the profession’s evolution into a strategic leadership function that influences governance and organisational decision-making.

The Acting Vice-Chancellor of Ignatius Ajuru University of Education, Prof. Okechukwu Onuchuku, represented by the Registrar, Dr Chinonye Ajie, commended the institute for hosting the event at the university and reaffirmed the institution’s support for NIPR activities.

The Issues

The proliferation of unlicensed practitioners has remained a major concern for the public relations profession, with industry leaders warning that it weakens professional standards, erodes public trust and exposes organisations to reputational risks.

As communication becomes increasingly central to governance, business and public engagement, stakeholders argue that only trained and licensed professionals should manage strategic communication functions to ensure ethical practice, accountability and credibility.

What’s Being Said

Rivers State NIPR Chairman, Rev. Francis Asuk, said:

“If you are not a registered member of NIPR, you do not have the licence to practise. We encourage all those who want to be communication professionals to properly register with the NIPR.”

He added that strategic public relations has evolved beyond publicity into:

“A strategic management function that builds trust, shapes perception, strengthens institutions, and fosters sustainable relationships between organisations and their stakeholders.”

NIPR President, Dr Ike Neliaku, said:

“Public relations practitioners are now boardroom strategists, reputation architects, and custodians of institutional credibility, shaping decisions at the highest levels of governance and leadership.”

What’s Next

The institute is expected to intensify advocacy on professional licensing and ethical standards while encouraging aspiring practitioners to obtain NIPR certification.

Stakeholders also anticipate greater collaboration between the institute, tertiary institutions and employers to strengthen professional capacity and promote the role of strategic communication in national development.

Bottom Line

As public relations assumes a more strategic role in governance and corporate leadership, the NIPR says safeguarding the profession through licensing, ethical compliance and continuous professional development is essential to building trust, protecting institutional credibility and advancing Nigeria’s development.