Kano Assembly vows to reclaim encroached government lands

Key points

Kano Assembly committee begins inspection of allegedly encroached government lands.

Lawmakers vow to recover public lands occupied without authorisation.

Committee to engage traditional rulers, security agencies and other stakeholders.

Main story

A Special Committee of the Kano State House of Assembly has pledged to clamp down on land grabbers and recover government lands allegedly encroached upon across the state.

The committee’s Chairman, Muhammad Butu-Butu, made the pledge on Thursday during an inspection of lands belonging to the Kano State Agricultural Development Authority (KNARDA) and the Kano State Agricultural Supply Company (KASCO).

Butu-Butu, who is also the Deputy Speaker of the Assembly, said the committee was constituted following the adoption of a motion of urgent public importance by lawmakers.

He explained that the committee was mandated to investigate allegations of land encroachment and submit its findings and recommendations to the Assembly.

According to him, inspections carried out so far revealed several cases of alleged illegal occupation of government property.

He said some individuals claimed the lands had been allocated to them, while others occupied them without the approval of KNARDA or KASCO.

The lawmaker added that some parcels of land had also been taken over by local government authorities, while others were occupied by unidentified persons.

He said the committee would work with traditional institutions, security agencies and other relevant stakeholders during the investigation.

Butu-Butu reaffirmed the Assembly’s commitment to protecting public assets and ensuring that all government lands found to have been illegally occupied were recovered.

The inspection team included the Chairman of the House Committee on Agriculture, Ahmad Ibrahim-Karaye, the member representing Kiru Constituency, Usman Abubakar-Tasiu, committee officials and the managing directors of KNARDA and KASCO.

The committee visited sites at Kwankwasiyya City in Kumbotso Local Government Area, Karfi Store in Kura Local Government Area, Gwarmai Store in Bebeji Local Government Area, as well as affected lands in Kadawa, Garun Malam Local Government Area, and Gundutse Plot in Kura Local Government Area.

The issues

Illegal occupation of public land has remained a recurring challenge in several states, with governments seeking to recover assets reserved for public infrastructure, agriculture and other development purposes.

What’s being said

Muhammad Butu-Butu, Chairman of the Special Committee and Deputy Speaker of the Kano State House of Assembly: “We have visited many places in the course of this assignment and we have seen a lot of disturbing developments.”

Muhammad Butu-Butu, Chairman of the Special Committee and Deputy Speaker of the Kano State House of Assembly: “It is disturbing because some people were trying to take over government properties without any concrete justification.”

What’s next

The committee will continue its inspections across the state, engage key stakeholders and submit its findings and recommendations to the Kano State House of Assembly.

Bottom line

The investigation signals the Assembly’s resolve to safeguard public assets and recover government lands allegedly occupied without lawful authority.