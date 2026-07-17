Customs moves to deploy cargo scanners at Abuja airport to boost trade facilitation

Key Points

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) is set to deploy cargo scanners at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, pending final regulatory approval.

The scanners will introduce non-intrusive cargo inspection technology, reducing reliance on physical examinations.

Customs officers have completed specialised image analysis training ahead of the rollout.

The Service says the initiative will improve cargo clearance, border security and operational efficiency.

Additional security and infrastructure upgrades have been recommended to support seamless operations.

Main Story

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has concluded preparations for the deployment of cargo scanners at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, in a move aimed at modernising cargo inspections, improving trade facilitation and strengthening border security.

The scanners, which are awaiting final regulatory approval before becoming operational, will introduce non-intrusive inspection technology that enables Customs officers to examine cargo electronically rather than relying primarily on physical examinations.

The Acting Comptroller of Non-Intrusive Inspection, Deputy Comptroller of Customs Umar Madugu, disclosed this after conducting a comprehensive operational readiness assessment of the newly installed cargo scanning facilities at the airport.

During the inspection, Madugu assessed the newly installed CX180 180DH pallet cargo scanners located at the warehouses of the Skyway Aviation Handling Company (SAHCO) and the Nigerian Aviation Handling Company (NAHCO).

According to the Service, the deployment is expected to significantly reduce cargo inspection time, enhance operational efficiency, improve the detection of prohibited and undeclared goods, and facilitate legitimate trade.

Madugu said Customs officers assigned to operate the scanners had already completed specialised image analysis training, equipping them with the technical expertise required to interpret scanner images accurately.

He described the initiative as another milestone in the Service’s ongoing customs modernisation programme and its transition towards technology-driven border management.

Before carrying out the assessment, Madugu paid a courtesy visit to the Customs Area Controller, FCT Area Command, Comptroller Victoria Aliboh, to obtain formal clearance for the exercise.

Representatives of the Trade Modernisation Project Limited and the Customs Quality Assurance Unit also participated in the assessment to evaluate the operational readiness of the facilities.

The Issues

Cargo processing at Nigerian airports has long been affected by delays arising from multiple clearance procedures, overlapping regulatory functions, extensive physical inspections and limited deployment of technology.

Industry stakeholders have consistently argued that adopting non-intrusive inspection systems will reduce cargo dwell time, improve compliance, strengthen security and lower logistics costs.

The deployment of cargo scanners forms part of the Nigeria Customs Service’s broader customs modernisation agenda, which seeks to improve trade facilitation while enhancing revenue collection and border control.

What’s Being Said

Madugu said:

“The Nigeria Customs Service is on the verge of deploying non-intrusive inspection technology (cargo scanners) at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, with the project awaiting final regulatory approval for full takeoff.”

He added that Customs officers had already undergone specialised image analysis training, enabling them to accurately interpret scanner images and significantly reduce inspection time while improving the detection of prohibited and undeclared goods.

Madugu also recommended the deployment of traffic assessment officers and the installation of CCTV cameras around the scanning facilities to coordinate cargo movement and ensure efficient operations once the scanners become operational.

What’s Next

Following the successful readiness assessment, the cargo scanners are expected to become operational once final regulatory approvals are secured.

The Nigeria Customs Service is also expected to implement the recommended security and infrastructure upgrades before full deployment, paving the way for faster cargo clearance and more efficient airport logistics operations.

Bottom Line

The planned deployment of cargo scanners at Abuja’s Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport marks another step in the Nigeria Customs Service’s technology-driven reform agenda. By replacing routine physical examinations with non-intrusive inspection technology, the Service aims to accelerate cargo clearance, improve border security and support Nigeria’s growing air cargo sector.