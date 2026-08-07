Kogi Assembly commends ECN DG, confirms SUBEB board member

Key points

Kogi Assembly commends ECN Director-General for facilitating a renewable energy college.

Barefoot Renewable Energy College established at CUSTECH, Osara.

Lawmakers confirm Dr Saliu Ali as Permanent Member of Kogi SUBEB.

Main story

The Kogi House of Assembly has commended the Director-General of the Energy Commission of Nigeria (ECN), Dr Mustapha Abdullahi, for facilitating the establishment of a Barefoot Renewable Energy College in the state.

The commendation followed a resolution adopted on Thursday after a motion moved by Dr Suleiman Abdulrazak during plenary.

Lawmakers specifically praised Abdullahi’s role in establishing the college at the Confluence University of Science and Technology (CUSTECH), Osara.

Abdulrazak said the recognition reflected Abdullahi’s contributions to the development of the institution and the advancement of renewable energy education in Kogi State.

He described the ECN Director-General as a visionary leader whose efforts had positively impacted the state and the country.

In a separate resolution, the Assembly confirmed the appointment of Dr Saliu Ali as a Permanent Member of the Kogi Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB) following his screening.

Lawmakers described Ali as an experienced public servant and expressed confidence in his ability to support improvements in basic education across the state.

The Speaker of the Assembly, Mr Aliyu Yusuf, who chaired the screening committee, urged the appointee to uphold transparency and diligence in the discharge of his responsibilities.

Responding after his confirmation, Ali thanked Gov. Ahmed Ododo for the appointment and the Assembly for approving his nomination.

He pledged to work with relevant stakeholders to strengthen the delivery of quality basic education in Kogi.

The issues

The establishment of specialised renewable energy institutions aligns with efforts to build local technical capacity for Nigeria’s energy transition, while appointments to education boards are expected to strengthen governance and improve service delivery in the basic education sector.

What’s being said

“Dr Mustapha Abdullahi is a visionary leader whose efforts have positively impacted both the state and the nation.” – Dr Suleiman Abdulrazak, Member, Kogi House of Assembly.

“Uphold transparency and diligence in the discharge of your responsibilities.” – Mr Aliyu Yusuf, Speaker, Kogi House of Assembly.

“I thank Gov. Ahmed Ododo for the appointment and the Assembly for approving my nomination.” – Dr Saliu Ali, Permanent Member-designate, Kogi Universal Basic Education Board.

“I will work with relevant stakeholders to strengthen the delivery of quality basic education in Kogi.” – Dr Saliu Ali, Permanent Member, Kogi Universal Basic Education Board.

What’s next

The Barefoot Renewable Energy College is expected to advance renewable energy training in Kogi, while the newly confirmed SUBEB board member will assume office to support reforms in the state’s basic education system.

Bottom line

The Assembly combined recognition of efforts to expand renewable energy education with moves to strengthen governance in the state’s basic education sector.