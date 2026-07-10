NRS, partners step up e-invoicing compliance support

Key points

NRS and technical partners are supporting businesses to comply with Nigeria’s e-invoicing framework.

Large taxpayers have begun onboarding, while medium taxpayers will join later this year.

Businesses risk sanctions and loss of VAT input credit claims for non-compliance.

DigiTax will host a compliance workshop to guide businesses on implementation.

Main story

The Nigeria Revenue Service (NRS), DigiTax and other accredited technology partners have intensified efforts to help businesses comply with Nigeria’s electronic invoicing framework as implementation gathers pace.

Under the framework, large taxpayers are now required to transmit invoices through the Merchant Buyer Solution (MBS) platform, where each transaction is validated and assigned an Invoice Reference Number (IRN) as proof of compliance. Medium taxpayers with annual turnover between N1 billion and N5 billion are expected to begin onboarding later this year.

The NRS said substantial progress had been made since the platform became operational, with most large taxpayers already onboarded and many successfully transmitting invoice data through the system.

Speaking at a post-go-live workshop for large taxpayers in Lagos, National E-Invoicing Project Manager, Mohammed Bawa, described the initiative as a collaborative reform that benefits businesses, financial institutions, technology providers and government.

DigiTax Nigeria, one of the accredited service providers under the framework, said it continues to support businesses by integrating the platform with existing accounting and enterprise resource planning (ERP) systems to facilitate invoice validation and submission.

The company’s Country Director, Olumide Akinsola, said many organisations were seeking practical guidance on system integration, compliance timelines and the implications for their finance operations.

He said DigiTax would host an E-Invoicing Compliance Breakfast on July 14 in Lagos, bringing together regulators, technical experts and finance executives to address implementation challenges and unveil a report on Nigeria’s readiness for e-invoicing adoption.

Meanwhile, D’Accubin Technology, which developed the technical architecture for the NRS e-invoicing platform, said the system was built to international standards using globally recognised structured invoice specifications.

The issues

Nigeria’s e-invoicing framework is designed to improve tax compliance, strengthen transparency and modernise invoice management. Businesses that fail to integrate with the platform risk regulatory sanctions, while buyers may lose the ability to claim VAT input credits on transactions with non-compliant suppliers.

What’s being said

“Everyone benefits from the bigger picture; taxpayers, banks, service providers and government.” — Mohammed Bawa, National E-Invoicing Project Manager

What’s next

The NRS will continue onboarding taxpayers, with medium-sized businesses expected to join the platform later this year as enforcement of the e-invoicing framework expands.

Bottom line

Nigeria’s e-invoicing rollout is entering a broader implementation phase, making early compliance increasingly important for businesses seeking to avoid penalties and maintain seamless tax operations.