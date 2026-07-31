Pi-CNG seeks stronger investment to accelerate clean mobility

Key points

Pi-CNG & EV says partnerships and investment are essential to Nigeria’s clean mobility transition.

NADDC says Nigeria has 345 certified CNG conversion centres but needs more investment in refuelling and EV charging infrastructure.

Stakeholders urged the media to support public awareness and investor confidence through accurate reporting.

Main story

The Presidential Initiative on Compressed Natural Gas and Electric Vehicles (Pi-CNG & EV) has called for sustained partnerships and private sector investment to accelerate Nigeria’s transition to cleaner transportation.

Speaking at the 3rd Nigeria Auto Industry Summit in Lagos, Chief Executive Officer of Pi-CNG & EV, Mr Ismaeel Ahmed, said the initiative was advancing the country’s clean mobility agenda by expanding CNG infrastructure, promoting electric vehicles, supporting local manufacturing and strengthening consumer confidence.

Represented by the initiative’s Chief Compliance Officer, Mr Zayyanu Tamberi, Ahmed said significant progress had been recorded over the past two years through the expansion of CNG conversion centres and refuelling stations, increased vehicle conversions, training of technicians and deployment of the Nigeria Gas Vehicle Monitoring System to improve safety and regulatory oversight.

He, however, identified inadequate infrastructure, limited consumer financing, weak local manufacturing capacity and the need for continuous technical training and standardisation as key challenges requiring stronger collaboration among government, investors and industry stakeholders.

Also speaking, Director-General of the National Automotive Design and Development Council (NADDC), Mr Joseph Osanipin, called on investors to finance additional CNG stations and electric vehicle charging infrastructure to support growing demand.

Represented by the council’s Director of Press and Public Relations, Mrs Susan Bisong-Taiwo, Osanipin said Nigeria now has 345 certified CNG conversion centres nationwide but requires more refuelling stations to reduce queues and improve accessibility.

He added that expanding EV charging infrastructure would encourage wider adoption of electric vehicles while supporting Nigeria’s transition to sustainable transportation.

The issues

Nigeria’s clean mobility programme has gained momentum through increased CNG adoption and government-backed initiatives. However, inadequate refuelling and charging infrastructure, limited financing options and weak domestic manufacturing continue to slow adoption. Addressing these gaps will require greater private sector participation alongside government support to achieve lower transport costs, improved energy security and reduced emissions.

What’s being said

“This initiative has recorded significant progress over the past two years through the expansion of conversion centres and refuelling stations, increased vehicle conversions, training of thousands of technicians. It has also led to the deployment of the Nigeria Gas Vehicle Monitoring System to improve safety and regulatory oversight.” — Ismaeel Ahmed, Chief Executive Officer, Presidential Initiative on Compressed Natural Gas and Electric Vehicles (Pi-CNG & EV).

“The success will be measured by lower transport costs, job creation, energy security and improved quality of life for Nigerians.” — Ismaeel Ahmed, Chief Executive Officer, Presidential Initiative on Compressed Natural Gas and Electric Vehicles (Pi-CNG & EV).

“Government alone can not provide the infrastructure required for the growing adoption of CNG and electric vehicles, there is the need for private investors to bridge the gap.” — Joseph Osanipin, Director-General, National Automotive Design and Development Council (NADDC).

What’s next

Pi-CNG & EV is expected to continue expanding CNG infrastructure, strengthening regulations and supporting local manufacturing, while stakeholders seek increased private investment in refuelling stations, EV charging networks and consumer financing to accelerate Nigeria’s clean mobility transition.

Bottom line

Nigeria’s clean mobility ambitions are gaining traction, but scaling CNG and electric vehicle adoption will depend on sustained investment, stronger infrastructure and closer collaboration between government, industry and private investors.