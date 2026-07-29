UEFA opposes FIFA’s $20bn commercial spin-off plan

Key points

UEFA has rejected FIFA’s proposal to sell minority stakes in a new commercial subsidiary.

FIFA plans to establish FIFA Forward Enterprise, valued at $20 billion.

The world football body hopes to raise up to $4.2 billion to expand development funding.

UEFA says football’s governance and identity should not be commercialised.

Main story

The Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) has opposed FIFA’s proposal to sell minority stakes in a new commercial subsidiary, arguing that football’s governance should not be treated as a commercial asset.

FIFA announced plans to establish FIFA Forward Enterprise (FFE), a commercial entity valued at $20 billion that would oversee its commercial and event operations while leaving football governance, competitions, the match calendar and sporting regulations under FIFA’s control.

Under the proposal, which will be presented to FIFA’s 211 member associations, external investors would be allowed to acquire minority, non-controlling stakes in the new company.

FIFA aims to raise up to $4.2 billion from the sale to expand football development programmes and increase funding for member associations.

The organisation also plans to introduce an optional programme through which member associations could access additional development funding and receive up to $20 million in one-off capital support.

A FIFA spokesperson said funding for each member association would increase from $8 million to $20 million during the 2027–2030 cycle, with further increases targeted in future funding periods.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino said, “Football is the world’s most popular sport and an extraordinary engine of human and social development.”

He added, “Parts of the game have turned that popularity into remarkable commercial value, and we celebrate that success because it lifts the whole game.”

However, UEFA urged football stakeholders to reject the proposal, warning that it crossed a fundamental line.

The European governing body said, “The proposal crosses a line that football’s governing institutions should never cross.”

It added, “The soul and governance of football are not assets to trade — especially with zero transparency as to who gains financially. None of us are the owners of football. It is not FIFA’s to sell.”

The disagreement adds to a series of disputes between the two organisations over football governance, disciplinary matters and competition management.

The issues

The proposal highlights a growing divide over how football should be financed and governed, with FIFA seeking new commercial funding models while UEFA argues that the sport’s governance should remain free from investor influence.

What’s being said

“The proposal crosses a line that football’s governing institutions should never cross.” — UEFA.

Bottom line

FIFA sees private investment as a way to expand football development worldwide, while UEFA argues that the sport’s governance and independence must not become commercial assets.