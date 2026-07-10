IMF projects 4.7% global inflation as economic growth slows

By Boluwatife Oshadiya | July 10, 2026

Key Points

IMF forecasts global inflation to rise to 4.7% in 2026 after disinflation stalls

Global economic growth projected at 3.0% in 2026 before improving to 3.4% in 2027

Middle East conflict and AI-driven productivity gains remain the biggest forces shaping the global outlook

Main Story

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has projected that global headline inflation will rise from 4.1% in 2025 to 4.7% in 2026, while global economic growth is expected to slow to 3.0% this year before recovering modestly to 3.4% in 2027.

The projections were contained in the IMF’s July 2026 World Economic Outlook Update, which attributes the evolving outlook to the competing effects of escalating geopolitical tensions, particularly the conflict in the Middle East, and rapid advances in artificial intelligence (AI).

According to the Washington-based lender, the global economy is experiencing divergent outcomes across countries depending on their exposure to energy markets and participation in the technology value chain.

Energy-exporting economies outside the conflict zone are expected to benefit from stronger commodity prices, while countries with robust AI ecosystems could record stronger economic activity despite higher energy costs. Conversely, many low-income economies that rely heavily on energy imports and have limited access to emerging technologies are likely to experience weaker growth and higher inflationary pressures.

The IMF also warned that the global disinflation trend that began in early 2024 has now stalled, citing rising energy prices as a major driver. Global headline inflation increased for a third consecutive month in May, although core inflation remained relatively stable across most economies.

The Fund identified renewed escalation of hostilities in the Middle East, tighter global financial conditions and increasing trade fragmentation among the key downside risks to the global economy. It, however, noted that stronger AI investment, structural reforms and faster normalisation of energy markets could improve the outlook.

What’s Being Said

“Energy exporters outside the conflict zone benefit from favourable terms of trade, whereas economies benefiting from the technology-led upturn experience stronger activity even if they are energy importers,” the IMF said in its July 2026 World Economic Outlook Update.

The Fund also urged governments and central banks to preserve monetary policy credibility through clear communication, rebuild fiscal buffers and accelerate reforms that strengthen energy security and AI readiness.

What’s Next

Policymakers are expected to monitor inflation closely as central banks assess the timing of future interest-rate decisions.

Investors will watch developments in the Middle East for potential impacts on commodity prices and global supply chains.

Governments, particularly in emerging markets, are expected to intensify reforms aimed at improving technology adoption and economic resilience.

The Bottom Line: The IMF’s latest projections suggest the global economy is entering a more complex phase where geopolitical risks and technological transformation are pulling growth and inflation in opposite directions. For policymakers and investors alike, balancing inflation control with long-term productivity gains will remain the defining economic challenge over the coming year.