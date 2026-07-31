Concacaf rejects FIFA Forward Enterprise proposal over governance concerns

By Boluwatife Oshadiya | July 31, 2026

Updated: 1:25 AM — Confirmed by official Concacaf statement

Key Points

All 41 Concacaf Member Associations unanimously rejected FIFA’s proposed FIFA Forward Enterprise initiative

Concacaf cited concerns over governance, transparency and the lack of due process surrounding the proposal

The confederation directed its FIFA Council members to oppose the proposal and seek alternative funding through FIFA’s existing reserves

Main Story

All 41 Member Associations of the Confederation of North, Central America and Caribbean Association Football (Concacaf) have unanimously rejected FIFA President Gianni Infantino’s proposal to establish FIFA Forward Enterprise, a new initiative that would reportedly involve selling interests in the FIFA World Cup to private investors.

The decision followed a meeting convened by Concacaf President Victor Montagliani alongside the confederation’s 41 national football associations, Concacaf Council members and FIFA Council representatives to review the proposal.

According to an official statement released by Concacaf, members expressed serious concerns over what they described as the absence of proper governance procedures, an unusually short consultation timeline and the lack of review by FIFA’s established decision-making bodies.

“The discussion reinforced the need for greater transparency and proper governance,” Concacaf said in its statement.

The confederation also questioned the rationale for seeking private equity investment to support FIFA Forward programmes despite FIFA recording its most profitable World Cup in history.

Following the meeting, Concacaf announced that its members had formally rejected the proposal, instructed their FIFA Council representatives to engage FIFA on using existing reserves to strengthen football development funding across the region, and called on FIFA President Gianni Infantino to ensure any future proposal follows the governance procedures outlined in the FIFA Statutes.

BizWatch Nigeria is monitoring this story and will update as more information becomes available.

What’s Being Said

“History has shown FIFA and the football family what happens when the custodians of the game lose sight of these values,” Concacaf said in its official statement.

What’s Next