World Bank Group Pledges $20 million to Support Basic Healthcare Provisions Fund

The World Bank Group has promised to support Nigeria’s Basic Healthcare Provisions Fund with $20m.

Speaking at the 3rd THISDAY Healthcare Summit in Abuja on Friday, Practice Manager, World Bank Group, Washington, Tryna Hague, says the development partner believe the allocation of the BHCPF is a good idea, hence their willingness to support the first stage of the basic healthcare funding.

She said Nigerians deserve healthcare facilities equipped with necessary materials like drugs, vaccines, running water, etc.

“If there are vaccines, drugs and other services, the number of Nigerians accessing healthcare services in PHCs will increase. And this can happen if healthcare funding is brought down to rural and low levels in the country.

“So we will be approving initial financing of $20m to support BHCPF in Nigeria,” she said.