Benue State House of Assembly on Lockdown by Armed Police

Benue State House of Assembly on Lockdown by Armed Police

By
- July 28, 2018
- in COVER, NEWSLETTER, Osun Decides 2018
70
0

*Prevent members from sitting

Benue State House of Assembly (BSHO) complex was on Friday sealed by heavily armed personnel of the Nigeria Police Force.

No reason was given for their action. Members were prevented from going into the Assembly complex.

A source in the Assembly disclosed that the decision by the police to prevent members from gaining access to the Assembly had to do with the controversy over the impeachment of the former speaker, Mr Terkimbir Ikyange, who was removed from office earlier in the week.

Ikyange had swiftly kicked against his impeachment saying the process of his removal is illegal.

More details soon…

Facebook Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You may also like

After 10 years! Can Sauce Kid Play in the Nigerian Music Space?

It’s been over 10 years since the artist