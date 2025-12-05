Wizkid’s ‘Morayo,’ Davido’s ‘5ive,’ Asake’s ‘Lungu Boy’ Top Apple Music Nigeria In 2025

As 2025 comes to a close, Apple Music has revealed the most-streamed albums in Nigeria, showing a year where listeners gravitated toward projects with emotion, depth, and replay value.

The top five albums were dominated by Nigeria’s leading stars: Wizkid, Davido, Asake, BNXN, and Burna Boy.

1. ‘Morayo’ – Wizkid

Wizkid leads the chart with Morayo, a tribute to his late mother. The album’s reflective tone and gentle production resonated with fans. Themes of loss, healing, and gratitude made it a favourite for quiet mornings and late-night listening.

2. ‘5ive’ – Davido

Davido’s 5ive holds the second spot. The album balances his signature energy with catchy hooks and lively beats. Its songs quickly found their way into clubs, weddings, and social media trends, making it one of the year’s most replayed projects.

3. ‘Lungu Boy’ – Asake

Asake’s Lungu Boy blends amapiano, fuji chants, and his unique vocal style. The rhythm-heavy album became the soundtrack for parties and road trips, capturing the essence of 2025’s youth-driven music scene.

4. ‘Captain’ – BNXN

BNXN’s Captain takes fourth place. The mid-tempo album features tender lyrics and smooth delivery. Its relatable themes of love, ambition, and personal growth struck a chord with younger listeners and fueled viral TikTok and Instagram moments.

5. ‘No Sign of Weakness’ – Burna Boy

Burna Boy rounds out the top five with No Sign of Weakness. The Afrofusion project mixes reggae, rap, and live instrumentation. Its themes of strength and identity resonated with fans in Nigeria and the diaspora.

Apple Music’s 2025 data shows Nigerians favoured albums with warmth, storytelling, and emotional depth over fast-paced singles. Despite the rise of new talent, the year belonged to long-standing stars who continued to dominate streams across the country.