New Population Commission Chair Vows Technology-Driven Census

The new Chairman of the National Population Commission, Dr Aminu Yusuf, has assumed office with a pledge to provide Nigeria with credible and technology-driven demographic data that will guide national planning.

Dr Yusuf, who was sworn in by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Wednesday along with new commissioners representing Nasarawa and Yobe states, addressed staff at the commission’s headquarters in Abuja. He said the President had given a clear mandate that requires the commission to rebuild public trust, modernise demographic systems and deliver a transparent census that produces reliable data for national development.

He described President Tinubu’s message as a call to national renewal rather than a routine directive. He expressed gratitude for the confidence reposed in him and his colleagues by the President, saying their appointments reflect trust in competence, integrity and commitment to service.

“This trust is both a privilege and a solemn responsibility. It is with profound gratitude to Almighty Allah that I stand before you today, filled with humility, honour and a deep sense of duty, as I assume the responsibility of serving as Chairman of this esteemed Commission, an institution at the centre of Nigeria’s development journey,” he said.

Dr Yusuf also recognised the work of his predecessor, Hon Nasir Isa Kwarra, describing his leadership as instrumental in strengthening Nigeria’s demographic governance and laying a solid foundation for future efforts.

He emphasised that fulfilling the commission’s mandate depends on the collective commitment of Federal Commissioners, the Director-General and all management and staff. He called for unity and cooperation as the commission embarks on what he described as a transformative phase.

Highlighting the scope of the National Population Commission’s responsibilities, Dr Yusuf noted that its mandate extends beyond national censuses. He explained that the commission is also responsible for maintaining a functional Civil Registration and Vital Statistics system, building a comprehensive National Geospatial Frame, conducting specialised surveys that generate reliable data and providing evidence-based advice to government on population matters.

The chairman said his immediate priority is to strengthen the commission’s internal systems and enhance coordination across all departments and state offices. He announced a Seven Point Agenda that will serve as the strategic framework for improving capacity, restoring public confidence and positioning the commission as a modern and globally competitive institution.