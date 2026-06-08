Ayra Starr hits major milestone with UK Silver certification for Bloody Samaritan

Key points

Afrobeats singer Ayra Starr has secured a UK Silver certification for her breakout track “Bloody Samaritan”.

The British Phonographic Industry officially issued the sales award in the United Kingdom.

The song originally debuted in 2021 as a lead track on her first studio album under Mavin Records.

The hitmaker joins an elite group of Nigerian performers who have achieved silver sales benchmarks in the British market.

The commercial feat highlights the sustained mainstream integration of modern African sounds across international entertainment sectors.

Main Story

Nigerian music sensation Oyinkansola Aderibigbe, known globally by her stage name Ayra Starr, has achieved a significant international milestone as her hit single “Bloody Samaritan” officially attained Silver certification status in the United Kingdom.

The prestigious commercial sales award was verified and issued by the British Phonographic Industry (BPI). Originally released in 2021, the rhythmic track served as a core single anchor for her highly acclaimed debut studio album, 19 & Dangerous, distributed under the prominent domestic label Mavin Records.

The achievement places the singer in the company of a select tier of chart-topping Nigerian contemporary artists who have successfully secured Silver accolades within the competitive UK market. Industry veterans and modern hitmakers alike have paved the way with certified catalogs.

High-profile performers such as Burna Boy and Asake previously earned similar distinctions for standout collections like African Giant, Twice as Tall, and Work of Art. Similarly, global pioneers Wizkid and Davido claimed Silver honors for their respective landmark albums Made in Lagos and Timeless.

This steady stream of British certifications underscores a broader macroeconomic trend driving the modern entertainment landscape. Breakthrough records and full-length albums from celebrated acts like Tems, Omah Lay, Rema, and CKay have also consistently crossed international sales thresholds. Analysts note that the continuous accumulation of these streaming and distribution milestones demonstrates that West African music is no longer a localized phenomenon, but a dominant force shaping global pop culture.

The Issues

Scaling digital streaming numbers into physical and digital equivalent sales certifications in competitive European territories.

Maintaining a consistent string of international hits following an initial highly successful debut release.

Capitalizing on global distribution partnerships to amplify the market reach of local Nigerian record labels.

What’s Next

The British Phonographic Industry will update its official database registries to reflect the singer’s newly certified commercial position.

Mavin Records will look to leverage this international momentum to expand streaming footprints across European distribution networks.

Global music streaming platforms will likely feature the tracking data to highlight the ongoing cross-border dominance of West African creatives.

Bottom Line

Ayra Starr has earned her first UK Silver single certification from the BPI for her 2021 hit “Bloody Samaritan,” joining top-tier Nigerian peers like Burna Boy and Wizkid in locking down mainstream commercial success in the United Kingdom.