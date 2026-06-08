Key points

Grammy Award-winning songwriter and artist Mark ‘Yinka’ Orabiyi, known professionally as Talay Riley, was killed in a stabbing incident in Silvertown, London.

Emergency services discovered the 37-year-old victim with fatal stab wounds in a property garden on June 5.

Another male victim in his 20s was hospitalized with non-life-threatening stab wounds from the same scene.

Metropolitan Police detectives arrested three individuals initially, later releasing one on bail and two with no further action.

Global music stars including Stormzy, Khalid, H.E.R., and Craig David have shared public tributes mourning the British-Nigerian musician.

Main Story

The international music community is mourning the loss of British-Nigerian songwriter and recording artist Mark ‘Yinka’ Orabiyi, professionally known as Talay Riley, who was fatally stabbed in East London.

Emergency responders and police units rushed to Pankhurst Avenue in Silvertown following reports of a violent knife attack. Personnel discovered Riley suffering from severe stab wounds in the garden of a residence near Rayleigh Road, where he was pronounced dead at the scene despite medical intervention. A second victim, a man in his 20s, was also treated for multiple knife wounds and hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

The Metropolitan Police’s Specialist Crime Command has launched a fast-paced murder investigation into the fatal encounter. Initial enforcement operations led to the arrest of three individuals shortly after the incident. Detectives later released a 27-year-old suspect on bail pending deeper inquiries, while a 24-year-old man and a 25-year-old woman were released from custody without any further legal action. Authorities are actively appealing to local residents for eyewitness accounts and reviewing area security footage to piece together the sequence of events leading up to the killing.

Born to Nigerian heritage and raised in East London, Riley built a highly respected career as a premier pop and R&B hitmaker after entering the industry at age 18. His extensive catalog featured massive global songwriting credits, including Khalid’s “Young Dumb & Broke,” The Chainsmokers’ “Who Do You Love,” and work for major figures like Dua Lipa, Zendaya, and Britney Spears.

He secured his Grammy recognition through his creative contributions to H.E.R.’s self-titled compilation album, which won Best R&B Album at the 61st Annual Grammy Awards in 2019. News of his sudden passing has triggered an immense wave of grief spanning the global entertainment landscape.

The Issues

Combating the persistent rise of fatal knife violence and violent crime within urban residential neighborhoods in London.

Managing the sudden loss of a highly influential creative figure whose behind-the-scenes work shaped modern transatlantic R&B and pop music.

Gathering definitive digital and physical evidence to track down the perpetrators behind targeted daytime neighborhood attacks.

What’s Being Said

Expressing the deep emotional shock of the family following the sudden tragedy, Riley’s relatives stated: “It is with overwhelming sadness that we confirm that Mark ‘Yinka’ Orabiyi, professionally known as Talay Riley, passed away yesterday morning,”

Remembering his artistic accomplishments and his vibrant interpersonal character, the family statement added: “Talay will fondly be remembered by those who knew him publicly for his incredible talent as a Grammy Award-winning, multi-platinum-selling songwriter and artist. For those that knew and loved him personally, it is his humour, generous spirit and unmistakable presence that will be missed the most.”

Detailing his final moments and the heartbreak of losing an older brother, music producer Scribz Riley posted on Instagram: “My heart is shattered! This doesn’t feel real. It feels like a bad dream. Just before he went to sleep we spoke about the future, staying positive and about everything we still had left to do. I never imagined that would be our last conversation.”

Describing his brother’s enduring impact on the community, Scribz Riley wrote: “He had one of the purest hearts I’ve ever known. He loved deeply, gave freely, and touched countless people through his talent, kindness, and spirit. The outpouring of love already shows how many lives he impacted. You inspired so many people and your legacy will continue to live on through your music, your family, your friends, and everyone blessed enough to have known you.”

Offering a short message of support to the mourning family, UK hip-hop artist Stormzy commented: “I’m sorry bro.”

Extending religious condolences, JLS singer Oritsé Williams wrote: “Sending you and your family strength and prayers in Jesus name my brother.”

Honoring the legacy of the late artist, British rapper Wretch 32 shared: “Sending love to you & your family bro. Your brother was a gem & will be missed & never forgotten. RIP.”

What’s Next

Metropolitan Police homicide detectives will continue analyzing local forensic data and reviewing submitted CCTV footage to track suspects.

Global music organizations and contemporary artists are expected to organize memorial tributes honoring the songwriter’s extensive catalog.

The family of the late musician will finalize funeral arrangements following the conclusion of initial coroner investigations in London.

Bottom Line

Grammy Award-winning British-Nigerian songwriter Talay Riley was fatally stabbed on June 5 in Silvertown, London, sparking an outpouring of grief from global music icons like Stormzy and Khalid as Metropolitan Police launch a murder investigation.