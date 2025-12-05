Real Estate Expert Urges Strict Adherence To Building Codes

Prince Adelaja Adeoye, CEO of Fendini Group, has called on engineers, architects, developers, and other building professionals to prioritise safety and comply fully with planning regulations to prevent disasters in Nigeria’s built environment.

Adeoye made the appeal in an interview shortly after receiving his Master’s Degree in Property Development and Management from Lead City University, Ibadan. He warned that rising cases of building collapse and structural failure highlight the urgent need for adherence to zoning laws, building codes, and physical planning requirements.

“Prioritising safety from the project planning stage is key. Once professionals follow zoning regulations and obtain the required physical planning permits, many disasters can be prevented,” he said.

He added that industry players must equip themselves with the right knowledge to collaborate effectively with regulators, government agencies, and investors.

On his academic achievement, Adeoye said, “I am proud to have earned a Master’s Degree in Property Development and Management from the prestigious Lead City University, Ibadan. This achievement has sharpened my expertise and strengthened my career as a property developer specialising in upscale residential, commercial, industrial, and hospitality developments.”

He noted that the qualification will further enhance his ability to drive compliance and excellence within Fendini Homes, the real estate subsidiary of Fendini Group. Adeoye expressed gratitude to God, his family, mentors, lecturers, and the Lead City University community for their support throughout his academic journey.