NNPC and security agencies vow crackdown after vandals strike FCT crude pipeline

Key points

NNPC Ltd. and joint security agencies have intensified nationwide efforts to protect critical energy infrastructure following a pipeline breach in the FCT.

Three suspected pipeline vandals were arrested in the Piri and Pai communities within Abuja’s Kwali Area Council.

Security agencies have uncovered useful leads pointing directly to the high-level sponsors and receivers of the vandalized materials.

Criminal groups have increasingly disguised themselves as fake government task forces to execute large-scale pipeline infrastructure theft.

NNPC Ltd. reported losing approximately nine kilometers of pipeline sections to theft along major supply corridors since 2025.

Main Story

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Limited and joint national security agencies have intensified collaborative efforts to curb pipeline vandalism and safeguard critical energy infrastructure.

The renewed security commitment follows a comprehensive joint inspection of a heavily vandalized section of the Nigerian Pipelines and Storage Company (NPSC) crude oil pipeline located in the Pai community of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja.

According to a statement issued on Thursday by Mr. Andy Odeh, the Chief Corporate Communications Officer of NNPC Ltd., the high-level assessment was organized directly on the heels of the arrest of three suspected pipeline vandals operating within the Piri and Pai communities of Abuja’s Kwali Area Council.

The physical inspection of the breached asset was executed by a delegation representing the Industry-Wide Security Architecture (IWSA), the NPSC, the Office of the National Security Adviser (ONSA), the Special Prosecution Team, the FCT Police Command, and the Nigerian Army. Speaking during the field visit, the Group Chief Executive Officer of NNPC Ltd., Mr. Bashir Ojulari—who was represented by Chief Interface Officer Mr. Dahiru Sani-Gwarzo—hailed the recent arrests as a major breakthrough in dismantling the criminal networks attacking the nation’s oil and gas infrastructure.

Ojulari clarified that the three apprehended suspects are merely a fraction of a much larger criminal syndicate engaged in strategic economic sabotage. He emphasized that NNPC’s primary objective remains identifying and bringing the masterminds and financial sponsors of these activities to justice, noting that such infrastructure attacks trigger massive economic losses while severely undermining national development, energy security, and international investor confidence.

FCT Commissioner of Police, Mr. Ahmed Sanusi, explained that the operation was the culmination of intensive intelligence gathering, prolonged surveillance, and targeted security patrols deployed after initial reports of pipeline interference surfaced. Sanusi confirmed that police interrogation and investigation loops have already yielded highly useful leads concerning the identity of the financial sponsors and the commercial receivers of the vandalized pipeline components, vowing that every individual connected to the crime will be fully identified and prosecuted.

Adding to this, the Director of Energy Security at ONSA, Mr. Goodluck Ebele, and the Nigerian Army’s representative, Lt.-Col. J.O. Ajongbo, collectively stressed the vital importance of public vigilance and civilian intelligence sharing to protect state assets, while the Deputy Chairman of the House Committee on Petroleum Resources (Upstream), Mr. Sesi Whingan, promised fresh legislative interventions to strengthen legal and regulatory deterrence against pipeline theft.

The scale of the threat remains a major structural challenge, as the NPSC, a wholly owned subsidiary of NNPC Ltd., manages an expansive network of over 5,000 kilometers of crude oil and finished petroleum product pipelines across Nigeria. Data from the state oil firm indicates that specialized pipeline theft has taken a sharper turn since 2024, with criminal cartels increasingly disguising their operations as official government task forces to strip and steal physical pipeline materials.

NNPC Ltd. detailed that it recorded 19 distinct cases of pipeline infrastructure theft in 2025, which led to the total loss of approximately nine kilometers of steel pipeline sections along the Enugu-Makurdi-Yola corridor and the Piri-Izom segment of the Warri-Kaduna pipeline route. The company further reported that five major cases have already been registered in 2026 alone along the Piri-Kwali, Gwagwalada, and Badanga pipeline corridors, requiring immediate and decisive intervention from state security forces.

The Issues

Tracking down and prosecuting the high-level financial sponsors and black-market receivers of vandalized pipeline materials.

Cracking down on criminal groups falsifying identities by masquerading as official government task forces to steal infrastructure.

Securing and monitoring over 5,000 kilometers of expansive, remote pipeline networks stretching across multiple state lines.

What’s Being Said

Outlining the macro-economic damage of the thefts, the Group Chief Executive Officer of NNPC Ltd., Mr. Bashir Ojulari stated: “Our focus remains on identifying and bringing to justice the masterminds and sponsors of these criminal activities. Beyond the huge economic losses they cause, such acts undermine national development, energy security and investor confidence,”.

Confirming investigative breakthroughs, FCT Commissioner of Police, Mr. Ahmed Sanusi noted that investigations had already yielded useful leads on the sponsors and receivers of the vandalised materials, adding: “All persons connected with the crime will be identified and prosecuted in accordance with the law,”.

Advocating for civilian intelligence contributions, the Director of Energy Security at ONSA, Mr. Goodluck Ebele, urged Nigerians to support security agencies with timely and credible information to prevent pipeline vandalism and other acts of economic sabotage, emphasizing that public vigilance and cooperation remained essential to protecting national assets.

What’s Next

The FCT Police Command and the Special Prosecution Team will arraign the three suspects while executing arrest warrants for their unmasked sponsors.

NNPC Ltd. and the NPSC will deploy advanced technical surveillance teams to fortify vulnerable spots along the Enugu-Makurdi-Yola and Warri-Kaduna routes.

The House Committee on Petroleum Resources (Upstream) will begin drafting tighter legal amendments to increase the penalties for energy infrastructure theft.

Bottom Line Following a brazen pipeline breach in Abuja’s Kwali axis, NNPC Ltd. and a coalition of top security agencies are shifting their strategy from arresting low-level vandals to aggressively targeting the elite sponsors and fake task forces behind the theft of kilometers of state energy infrastructure.