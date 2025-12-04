FAAN Sets New Course For Aviation Reform At Abuja Retreat

The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria has unveiled a broad plan designed to strengthen the future of the country’s aviation system. The plan was presented at a four day FAAN Board and Stakeholders Retreat in Abuja, where senior officials examined the state of airports, regulatory coordination, policy direction and long term industry resilience.

The Chairman of the FAAN Governing Board, Dr Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, said the retreat was organised to confront the persistent gaps in Nigeria’s aviation structure while preparing the agency for global competition. He explained that the theme, “Future Proofing FAAN: Leadership, Modernization and Strategic Renewal”, reflects the urgent need for the organisation to evolve with new standards in safety, technology and service delivery.

“We cannot afford to operate as if the aviation sector is static. It is changing every day and Nigeria must keep pace with the rest of the world. This retreat gives us the chance to reflect deeply and build a FAAN that is resilient and internationally competitive,” Ganduje said.

He added that discussions at the retreat would focus on airport infrastructure development, improved interagency collaboration, operational efficiency and better policy alignment. According to him, these areas remain central to positioning FAAN for long term success.

Ganduje also expressed gratitude to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, stating that the administration’s Renewed Hope Agenda has been instrumental in revitalising airports across the country. He said the President’s emphasis on modern facilities, digital transformation, safety enhancement and operational reforms has strengthened the aviation ecosystem. He also praised the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Chief Festus Keyamo, describing his leadership as “bold and decisive at a time when the sector needs clear direction”.

FAAN Managing Director and Chief Executive, Mrs Olubunmi Kuku, said the agency is undergoing internal renewal and must examine the foundations that will sustain its relevance. She highlighted leadership, modernization and strategic reinvention as the core pillars that will shape FAAN’s future.

Kuku said, “Leadership remains the first pillar because every major improvement begins with clarity of vision and accountability. My administration runs an open door policy because innovation thrives only when people are encouraged to speak, exchange ideas and challenge old patterns.”

She noted that modernization is strongly tied to the quality of personnel and the need to equip staff with tools that match evolving global standards. She added that the retreat offers an important moment for introspection. “We have an opportunity within these four days to evaluate our strategies, recognise our weaknesses and craft solutions that are sustainable and agile,” she said.

Both officials reaffirmed that FAAN is committed to strengthening Nigeria’s aviation landscape and transforming airports into efficient, modern facilities capable of competing with regional and global hubs.