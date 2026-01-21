Wizkid Breaks Silence, Claims Superiority Over Fela Kuti Amid Heated Seun Kuti Feud

The long-standing tension between Afrobeats superstar Wizkid and Afrobeat musician Seun Kuti exploded into a direct confrontation on Tuesday, January 20, 2026. After a week of criticism from Seun regarding “Wizkid FC” and the frequent comparisons of Wizkid to his late father, Fela Anikulapo-Kuti, Wizkid took to Instagram and X to fire back.

In a series of blunt posts, the “Made in Lagos” singer declared, “I big pass your papa,” and mocked Seun as a “fool at 40,” signaling a departure from his usual detached online persona.

The feud was reignited on January 14, 2026, when Seun Kuti accused Wizkid of “stealing” his “Big Bird” nickname and warned fans to keep Fela’s name out of their “petty discussions.” Seun argued that calling any modern artist the “new Fela” is an insult to his father’s revolutionary activism and 52-album legacy.

He further challenged Wizkid’s fanbase to contribute ₦1 billion to build a school in Surulere instead of “cursing people’s children.” Wizkid’s response included a video of a woman questioning Seun’s mental health and a sharp critique: “Fela fight for freedom, this fool dey fight FC!”

Public reaction in Nigeria has been sharply divided. While some applaud Wizkid for finally defending his fanbase, others have slammed him for disrespecting the “Abami Eda” (Fela), whose influence remains a foundational pillar of Nigerian music.

Seun Kuti countered Wizkid’s “bigger than Fela” claim by calling the singer a “short man” and mocking his Fela-themed tattoos, suggesting Wizkid is obsessed with a legacy he can never truly claim.

As of Wednesday, January 21, the digital “war of words” shows no signs of slowing down. Analysts suggest the beef may be a calculated move by Wizkid to consolidate fan loyalty ahead of his rumored 2026 project with Asake.

Meanwhile, Seun Kuti remains steadfast in his role as the guardian of the Kuti legacy, promising a “Day 7” of his live-streamed rebuttals. The clash reflects a deeper generational divide in the Nigerian music industry between those who prioritize commercial global dominance and those who value historical and political depth.