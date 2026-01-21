Troops Ambush Terrorists, Neutralise Four In Zamfara

Troops of Operation Fasan Yamma (OPFY), Joint Task Force North West, have recorded significant operational gains against terrorist elements in Zamfara State, neutralising four insurgents following an ambush along the Bingi–Kekun Waje–Gusau Road on January 19, 2026.

The development was disclosed in a statement issued by the Media Information Officer of OPFY, Captain David Adewusi, and made available to journalists in Gusau, the state capital.

According to the statement, the encounter followed a series of coordinated offensive operations conducted between January 17 and 19, 2026, by troops of Sector 2 OPFY in collaboration with the OPFY Mobile Strike Team and the Defence Intelligence Agency (DIA) Tactical Support Team. The operations involved raids, ambushes and fighting patrols across Birnin Magaji and Anka Local Government Areas of the state.

“During the operations, three suspects identified as Isiya Kwakwatawa, Ibrahim Dan Musulu and Makau Lamba Goma were arrested, while four terrorists were neutralised and several others fled into the forest,” the statement said.

Items recovered during the operations included one PKT machine gun, five AK-47 rifles, three AK-47 magazines, quantities of 7.62mm special ammunition, Baofeng communication radios and three motorcycles.

The statement further revealed that while returning from the successful operations and responding to a distress call over a terrorist reprisal attack, troops of OPFY Combat Team 1 came under a surprise ambush by terrorists at Gidan Wagni while en route to Kekun Waje.

“Despite the sudden nature of the attack, the troops responded gallantly, engaging the terrorists and preventing further harm to nearby communities. Regrettably, five soldiers and one police officer paid the supreme sacrifice during the encounter,” it added.

Following the distress report, the OPFY Mobile Strike Team, alongside troops of the 1 Brigade Quick Reaction Force from Forward Operating Bases Kanoma and Kekun Waje, swiftly mobilised to reinforce the area. The reinforcement was personally led by the Commander of 1 Brigade, highlighting the level of coordination and commitment within the operation.

The combined force subsequently launched a counter-ambush that compelled the terrorists to retreat. Credible intelligence, according to the statement, indicated that two notorious bandit leaders—Janwuya and Alhaji Bello, the second-in-command to Kachalla Soja—were seriously injured during the confrontation, while several fleeing elements sustained gunshot wounds.

Troops, supported by local vigilante groups, later carried out pursuit operations, as further exploitation and offensive actions continue across the area.

Operation Fasan Yamma assured residents that the situation remains under control and reaffirmed its resolve to protect lives and property, sustain pressure on terrorist elements and restore lasting peace across the Joint Operations Area.

“The Theatre Commander has condoled with the Commander of Sector 2 over the loss of personnel and commended the troops for their courage, sacrifice and professionalism. He also urged members of the public to remain calm and continue to support security operations by providing timely and credible information,” the statement concluded.